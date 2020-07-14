Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table putting green bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport cc payments coffee bar concierge conference room dog park e-payments game room guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology online portal

At Olympus Northpoint, experience the true meaning of home. Our community of one, two, and three-bedroom Albuquerque apartments provide residents with maximal comfort, convenience, and luxury. Enjoy thoughtfully designed interiors and upscale community amenities day in and day out. Come home each day to an expansive, open-concept floor plan fully equipped with the modern amenities and comforts you need for an elevated living experience. Create delicious meals in your gourmet-style kitchen, entertain guests in your spacious living room, and rest easy each evening in your relaxing master bedroom with designer accents and premium finishes. Throughout our community of apartments in Albuquerque, you'll find inspired amenities chosen to complement your active lifestyle. Whether you're looking to relax by the sparkling swimming pool, work on your short game at the putting green, or get in an energizing workout at the fitness center, everything you need is right here at Olympus Northpoint. ...