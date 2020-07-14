All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like Olympus Northpoint.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
Olympus Northpoint
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:36 PM

Olympus Northpoint

Open Now until 6pm
9100 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast · (505) 278-6357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9100 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87113
Wildflower Area

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2004 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,207

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Unit 2040 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,237

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Unit 3030 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,252

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2036 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,572

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Unit 2041 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,592

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Unit 3041 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,597

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1058 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,176

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1403 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Olympus Northpoint.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
concierge
conference room
dog park
e-payments
game room
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
At Olympus Northpoint, experience the true meaning of home. Our community of one, two, and three-bedroom Albuquerque apartments provide residents with maximal comfort, convenience, and luxury. Enjoy thoughtfully designed interiors and upscale community amenities day in and day out. Come home each day to an expansive, open-concept floor plan fully equipped with the modern amenities and comforts you need for an elevated living experience. Create delicious meals in your gourmet-style kitchen, entertain guests in your spacious living room, and rest easy each evening in your relaxing master bedroom with designer accents and premium finishes. Throughout our community of apartments in Albuquerque, you'll find inspired amenities chosen to complement your active lifestyle. Whether you're looking to relax by the sparkling swimming pool, work on your short game at the putting green, or get in an energizing workout at the fitness center, everything you need is right here at Olympus Northpoint. ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 application fee
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions. Call community for more details.
Parking Details: Assigned: paid. Carport $35/month, Detached Garage: $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Olympus Northpoint have any available units?
Olympus Northpoint has 17 units available starting at $1,207 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does Olympus Northpoint have?
Some of Olympus Northpoint's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and putting green. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Olympus Northpoint currently offering any rent specials?
Olympus Northpoint is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Olympus Northpoint pet-friendly?
Yes, Olympus Northpoint is pet friendly.
Does Olympus Northpoint offer parking?
Yes, Olympus Northpoint offers parking.
Does Olympus Northpoint have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Olympus Northpoint offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Olympus Northpoint have a pool?
Yes, Olympus Northpoint has a pool.
Does Olympus Northpoint have accessible units?
No, Olympus Northpoint does not have accessible units.
Does Olympus Northpoint have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Olympus Northpoint has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Olympus Northpoint?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lincoln Place Apartments
4401 San Pedro Dr NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
The Courtyards
6001 Topke Pl NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Alvarado Apartments
611 Lead Ave SW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Cottonwood Ranch
10001 Coors Byp NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Villa Serena Apts
12700 Indian School Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
The Aspens
9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
The Pearl at Spring Creek
5600 Gibson Blvd SE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Taylor Ranch
5601 Taylor Ranch Rd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity