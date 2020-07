Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill cc payments e-payments internet access online portal volleyball court

La Paloma brings an impressive new choice to the Northeast Heights where renting becomes an exciting experience instead of a challenge. La Paloma offers resort-like landscaping combined with open and inviting architecture. From the gleaming poolside to the state of the art fitness center, you will find amenities designed for today's active lifestyles. Just footsteps from your door lay an abundant amount of walking trails, shopping, and restaurants. When you are ready to relax at home, you will discover thoughtfully conceived floor plans with desirable features that reflect the highest standards of quality. La Paloma is committed to offering several choices from basic to contemporary design. It is the home you have always wanted to move up to, at a price that is still down to earth.



(RLNE96252)