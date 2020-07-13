/
pet friendly apartments
18 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Santa Fe, NM
$
12 Units Available
Vizcaya
2500 Sawmill Rd, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,050
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-25 and the area's best restaurants and shops. On-site amenities include a fitness gym, coffee lounge, covered parking, two heated pools and a business center. Updated interiors featuring a wood-burning fireplace.
$
7 Units Available
Avaria of Santa Fe
1896 Lorca Dr, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,153
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,774
1300 sqft
Energy-efficient units in a newly constructed community, just 45 minutes from Albuquerque. Surrounded by lavish landscapes. Spacious rooms, modern kitchens and patios that overlook the grounds. Indoor heated pool and spa.
11 Units Available
Los Pinones Apartments
825 Calle Mejia, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,288
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,674
1170 sqft
Contemporary pet-friendly homes in northern Santa Fe, close to the stunning Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Homes have gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and glossy wood-style floors. On-site heated swimming pool, spa and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Contact for Availability
Historic Guadalupe
Railyard Flats
701 Camino de la Familia, Santa Fe, NM
Studio
$960
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
982 sqft
Centrally located in downtown Santa Fe New Mexico. The Railyard Flats (which shares its name with the surrounding neighborhood Rail Yards is an impeccably designed Urban community.
9 Units Available
Vista Alegre
1489 Zepol Rd, Santa Fe, NM
Studio
$819
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
750 sqft
Newly renovated homes with linen closets, eat-in kitchens, and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has sparkling pools, a fitness center, and playgrounds, among other amenities. Just 3 minutes from Southwestern College.
1 Unit Available
2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208
2501 West Zia Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,250
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MONTHLY RENT: $1250 SQUARE FEET: 627 BEDROOMS: 1 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Carpet & Tile YARD: None HEATING: Forced Air COOLING: A/C PETS: One small dog considered STATUS: Shown by Appointment. Available 8/15/2020 EXTRAS: Gated Community.
1 Unit Available
6690 Camino Rojo
6690 Camino Rojo, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1078 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1900 SQUARE FEET: 1078 BEDROOMS: 3 BATHS: 2.0 FLOORING: Tile & Carpet YARD: Stucco Walled and Patio HEATING: Gas Forced Air COOLING: Evaporative PETS: Small Pet Considered STATUS: Shown by Appt.
1 Unit Available
Historic St. Catherine's
227 Rosario Blvd
227 Rosario Boulevard, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1440 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1,800 SQUARE FEET: 1440 BEDROOMS: 2+ BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Wood, tile YARD: side yard, covered patio HEATING: Gas wall heaters COOLING: None PETS: small pet considered STATUS: Available and Shown by Appointment, in
1 Unit Available
San Mateo
1417 Miracerros Lane South
1417 Miracerros Lane North, Santa Fe, NM
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Peacful and lovely - Large and lovely home on sweet lot located in a cul-de-sac. Property has pretty grounds with mature trees. House is large with gorgeous Santa Fe touches. Wood beams, tile and wood give this home a warm and inviting feel.
1 Unit Available
2892 Calle De Pinos Altos
2892 Calle De Pinos Altos, Santa Fe, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2250 sqft
Large Home Available Now! - Perfect Home for the large family! This property features 4 bedrooms, an office, a den/sunroom/family room, and an open-concept living and dining room! Bathrooms have been beautifully remodeled.
1 Unit Available
Canyon
3337 Paseo Segunda
3337 Paseo Segunda, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
3000 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $4,950 SQUARE FEET: 3000 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Hardwood YARD: 7.5 HEATING: Hot water baseboard COOLING: none PETS: Pets considered STATUS: Shown by Appointment Available Now EXTRA: Tranquil 7.
1 Unit Available
Old Santa Fe Trail
645 Barcelona
645 E Barcelona Rd, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3000 sqft
Wood Gormley School District. Museum Hill 3/2 With Sangre Views. Large living/dining, studio/Library/office, Master Wing, 2 FP, Laundry room. $3,000/month - Utilities Included (water, gals, electric). Wood floors, newer forced air heating.
1 Unit Available
Historic St. Catherine's
406 Griffin Unit B
406 Griffin St, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
406 Griffin Unit B - $1,850/month - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Part of a triplex located on Griffin Street - 406 Griffin Unit B features an open floor plan, with a large living/sitting area that leads into the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas
149-S Calle Ojo Feliz
149 Calle Ojo Feliz, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
Lovely 2nd story end unit, with one bedroom and one full bath washer and dryer. Great views, in the community of Los Arroyos Condos. Located in the center of town and a couple minuets drive to the Plaza.
1 Unit Available
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas
2253 Espejo Pl
2253 Espejo Place, Santa Fe, NM
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2400 sqft
Available September 1st to October 1st, 2020. $3,400/month rent. $3,400 security deposit required. Gracious and elegant yet comfortable and casual, accessible throughout, light and open.
1 Unit Available
6955 Golden Mesa
6955 Golden Mesa, Santa Fe, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2558 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $2,800 SQUARE FEET: 2558 BEDROOMS: 4 BATHS: 2.
1 Unit Available
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas
2210 Miguel Chavez Rd Unit 1423
2210 Miguel Chavez Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,300
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MONTHLY RENT: $1300 SQUARE FEET: 640 BEDROOMS: 1 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Tile, carpet YARD: Private Patio HEATING: gas forced COOLING: Evaporative, ceiling fans PETS: one small pet considered STATUS: Shown by Appointment Available July
Results within 5 miles of Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
Windmill Ridge
4 Nacimiento Peak
4 Nacimiento Peak, Santa Fe County, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1603 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom Home In The Desirable Neighborhood! - Important notice, this home is still occupied by paying tenants. Do not approach the front door or peer into the windows. You must first contact us to schedule any showings.
