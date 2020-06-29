Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room fire pit internet access lobby pool table

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Excellently balancing urban style with a serene desert location, SKYSTONE Apartments brings the best of both worlds. Make one of our apartments in Albuquerque, NM, your new home, and enjoy the interplay of modern finishes and resort-style amenities. Share the experience with your furry companion—we allow pets!



The moment you settle in our one, two, or three-bedroom apartments in Albuquerque, NM, you start living differently. Preparing your favorite meal is a delight in a kitchen complete with stainless-steel appliances and a kitchen island, while the spacious layout of each home ensures you savor the delicious result as comfortably as ever. More than this, every unit comes with a washer and dryer that makes laundry days less of a hassle, and there are walk-in closets, too, that will inspire your organizing skills.



On our grounds, in turn, you can ha