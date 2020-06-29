All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like SkyStone.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
SkyStone
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:03 AM

SkyStone

10800 Cibola Loop Northwest · (833) 758-0178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10800 Cibola Loop Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87114
Seven Bar North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2091 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Unit 1090 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Unit 2056 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2048 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,528

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Unit 2073 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,556

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Unit 3036 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,558

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from SkyStone.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
fire pit
internet access
lobby
pool table
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Excellently balancing urban style with a serene desert location, SKYSTONE Apartments brings the best of both worlds. Make one of our apartments in Albuquerque, NM, your new home, and enjoy the interplay of modern finishes and resort-style amenities. Share the experience with your furry companion—we allow pets!

The moment you settle in our one, two, or three-bedroom apartments in Albuquerque, NM, you start living differently. Preparing your favorite meal is a delight in a kitchen complete with stainless-steel appliances and a kitchen island, while the spacious layout of each home ensures you savor the delicious result as comfortably as ever. More than this, every unit comes with a washer and dryer that makes laundry days less of a hassle, and there are walk-in closets, too, that will inspire your organizing skills.

On our grounds, in turn, you can ha

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 (one-time)
limit: 2
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit. Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher, Pit Bull Terrier/Staffordshire Terrier, Chow, Presa Canarias, Akita, Alaskan Malamutes, Wolf-Hybrid, or any mix thereof.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does SkyStone have any available units?
SkyStone has 10 units available starting at $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does SkyStone have?
Some of SkyStone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is SkyStone currently offering any rent specials?
SkyStone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is SkyStone pet-friendly?
Yes, SkyStone is pet friendly.
Does SkyStone offer parking?
Yes, SkyStone offers parking.
Does SkyStone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, SkyStone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does SkyStone have a pool?
Yes, SkyStone has a pool.
Does SkyStone have accessible units?
No, SkyStone does not have accessible units.
Does SkyStone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, SkyStone has units with dishwashers.
Interested in SkyStone?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lincoln Place Apartments
4401 San Pedro Dr NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Uptown Square
7000 Phoenix Ave NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
El Pueblo II Apartments
6021 Anderson Avenue Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Nob Hill
4949 Roma Ave NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Rock Creek Apartments
3135 Comanche Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87107
The Q at Vassar
1920 Vassar Drive Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87106
Sombra Del Oso Apartment Homes
6000 Montano Plaza Dr NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120
Eagle Point
4401 Morris St NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity