All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like Ottavo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
Ottavo
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:37 AM

Ottavo

6350 Eubank Blvd NE · (505) 219-2793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6350 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111

Price and availability

VERIFIED 31 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7-728 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 9-921 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,384

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15-1512 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,486

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 14-1422 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,492

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11-1121 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,837

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ottavo.

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to OTTAVO, where our residents are our top priority. Our apartments in Albuquerque are committed to providing you with the care and attention you deserve, from luxurious interiors to a community full of fun things to do. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans, giving you plenty of variety to find the place that works best for you. Each apartment is designed with your comfort in mind and comes equipped with top-of-the-line features that will make you feel at home. Our community offers a little something for everyone, including a pool and spa, a clubhouse with a fitness center, and a business center with copy and fax services. Our apartments in Albuquerque also offer a location surrounded by plenty of options for dining, shopping, and entertainment. There's always a new place to explore. We do our best to make life here simple and ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $30/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40/month per home
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Carport: $35/month, open lot. Other. Open parking. Carports are reserved. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ottavo have any available units?
Ottavo has 5 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does Ottavo have?
Some of Ottavo's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ottavo currently offering any rent specials?
Ottavo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ottavo pet-friendly?
Yes, Ottavo is pet friendly.
Does Ottavo offer parking?
Yes, Ottavo offers parking.
Does Ottavo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ottavo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ottavo have a pool?
Yes, Ottavo has a pool.
Does Ottavo have accessible units?
No, Ottavo does not have accessible units.
Does Ottavo have units with dishwashers?
No, Ottavo does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Ottavo?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oak Tree Park Apartments
5800 Osuna Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Casa Del Rey Norte
124 Cardenas Dr NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
The Pearl at Spring Creek
5600 Gibson Blvd SE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Candlelight Square
7501 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Hacienda Este Apartments
225 Jefferson Street Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Tierra Pointe Apartments
6901 Los Volcanes Rd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87105
The Q at Uptown
7801 Marble Avenue Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87110
French Quarter
1101 Palomas Dr SE
Albuquerque, NM 87108

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity