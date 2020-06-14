49 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rio Rancho, NM

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
13 Units Available
The Links at High Resort
201 Pinnacle Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
1 Bedroom
$925
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Links at High Resort in Rio Rancho. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Entrada Pointe Apartments
900 Country Club Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
1 Bedroom
$815
560 sqft
Bright apartments near the Rio Grande River and State Route 528. Air conditioning, extra storage and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features volleyball court and swimming pool. On-site laundry.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
801 COUNTRY CLUB Drive SE
801 Country Club Drive Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
NO PETS Allowed-These condos are only month to month. Available June 20, 2020
Results within 1 mile of Rio Rancho
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Seven Bar North
14 Units Available
SkyStone
10800 Cibola Loop Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,194
869 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Seven Bar Ranch
19 Units Available
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$926
675 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly community with dog park and heated outdoor pool, located just minutes from I-25. One- and two-bedroom units have nine-foot ceiling, washer/dryer, central A/C and patio/balcony. Landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Cottonwood Heights
2 Units Available
Circ
10300 Golf Course Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,058
796 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Results within 5 miles of Rio Rancho
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Paradise Hills Civic
25 Units Available
The Aspens
9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$810
806 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aspens in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Cottonwood Mall
4 Units Available
Cottonwood Ranch
10001 Coors Byp NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$839
593 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottonwood Ranch in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
$
Taylor Ranch
22 Units Available
San Miguel Del Bosque
9180 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$777
788 sqft
Welcome to San Miguel, the epitome of extravagant apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Located in in the vibrant heart of the city, San Miguel embodies the urban-style luxury you've been looking for at an reasonable cost.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Taylor Ranch
21 Units Available
Sombra Del Oso Apartment Homes
6000 Montano Plaza Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$750
630 sqft
A tennis court, hot tub, pool and gym are just a few of the amenities offered at this property. Apartments include walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Convenient to the shopping and dining along Montano Road.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
14 Juan Antonio
14 Jean Court, Bernalillo, NM
1 Bedroom
$995
950 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $995 SQUARE FEET: $995 BEDROOMS: 1 + Office or Studio BATHS: 1 UNFURNISHED FLOORING: Tile YARD: River, Pond and Open Space of 1.3 Acres.
Results within 10 miles of Rio Rancho
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
25 Units Available
Spain Gardens
8401 Spain Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$707
591 sqft
Lush setting on over 37 well-maintained acres. Units with all-electric kitchens, pantries, swamp cooler A/C, and vinyl flooring. Basketball and tennis courts, billiards, and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Del Norte
9 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartments
4401 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$720
544 sqft
Lincoln Place combines the tranquility of an established northeast Albuquerque residential neighborhood with the convenience of living just a few blocks away from the city’s main business thoroughfare.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Los Volcanes
17 Units Available
Tierra Pointe Apartments
6901 Los Volcanes Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$632
465 sqft
Set on the banks of the Rio Grande River. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer spacious layouts. Amenities include hardwood floors, patios, 24-hour maintenance, dishwashers, a playground, and outdoor recreation.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Highland Business
5 Units Available
The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson
424 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,050
630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
$
21 Units Available
La Entrada
8000 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$682
672 sqft
Experience convenience with washer/dryer hookup and oven in every unit. Enjoy time socializing around apartment community amenities, such as the fire pit, coffee bar and playground. Located near Stardust Skies Park with proximity to Interstate 40.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
$
20 Units Available
Monterra
4217 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$711
750 sqft
Close to Montgomery Plaza. Landscaped apartment community with stunning mountain views and three on-site swimming pools. Apartments feature double stainless steel sinks, generous closet space and large private patios. Rent includes gas and trash disposal.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
3 Units Available
Ottavo
6350 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,123
720 sqft
Luxury apartment community near two local bus lines and Academy Hills Park. Units have open floor plans with a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and granite counters. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:00pm
Taylor Ranch
13 Units Available
Andalucia Villas
5300 Antequera Rd, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,250
903 sqft
Experience the resort-style luxury of our brand new community, ideally located in Albuquerques Westside district.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
La Sala Grande
6 Units Available
Sedona Ridge
3400 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$658
485 sqft
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities, a convenient location and top-notch apartment rentals, Sedona Ridge Apartments is an ideal apartment community in Albuquerque, NM that you’ll be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:08pm
Nor Este
16 Units Available
Arterra Apartments
8300 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,140
880 sqft
Pet-friendly units with mahogany flooring, granite countertops, full-size in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Located a short distance away from Sandia Peak Tramway and 423 highway. Online portal for easy disbursal of payments.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Nor Este
6 Units Available
Markana Apartments
6115 Alameda Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,538
797 sqft
Large one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with spacious floor plans, high-end finishes and high ceilings. Located close to I-25 and the rail runner for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:43pm
$
Northridge
7 Units Available
Enclave
9500 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
Residential community close to Osuna Elementary and Sandia High School. Fireplaces, walk-in closets, private balconies/patios, eat-in kitchens, hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. Fitness room with free weights.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Uptown
7 Units Available
Uptown Square
7000 Phoenix Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$914
865 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

June 2020 Rio Rancho Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rio Rancho Rent Report. Rio Rancho rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rio Rancho rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Rio Rancho rents increased over the past month

Rio Rancho rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rio Rancho stand at $850 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,043 for a two-bedroom. Rio Rancho's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rio Rancho rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Rio Rancho has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Rio Rancho is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rio Rancho's median two-bedroom rent of $1,043 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Rio Rancho.
    • While rents in Rio Rancho remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rio Rancho than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Rio Rancho.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

