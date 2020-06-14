/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 PM
14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Santa Fe, NM
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Vizcaya
2500 Sawmill Rd, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,100
673 sqft
Located near I-25 and the area's best restaurants and shops. On-site amenities include a fitness gym, coffee lounge, covered parking, two heated pools and a business center. Updated interiors featuring a wood-burning fireplace.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Avaria of Santa Fe
1896 Lorca Dr, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,060
750 sqft
Energy-efficient units in a newly constructed community, just 45 minutes from Albuquerque. Surrounded by lavish landscapes. Spacious rooms, modern kitchens and patios that overlook the grounds. Indoor heated pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Vista Alegre
1489 Zepol Rd, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$839
520 sqft
Newly renovated homes with linen closets, eat-in kitchens, and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has sparkling pools, a fitness center, and playgrounds, among other amenities. Just 3 minutes from Southwestern College.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Historic Guadalupe
Contact for Availability
Railyard Flats
701 Camino de la Familia, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,365
933 sqft
Centrally located in downtown Santa Fe New Mexico. The Railyard Flats (which shares its name with the surrounding neighborhood Rail Yards is an impeccably designed Urban community.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3125 Jemez Rd
3125 Jemez Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,350
850 sqft
Furnished Lovely One Bedroom - Property Id: 283990 Furnished Lovely One Bedroom open concept home for one person. Very nicely furnished with vintage New Mexico/Mexican and modern furniture, but with plenty of space to add your personal touch.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
711 Paseo de Peralta 12
711 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,395
430 sqft
Casa de Tres Lunas | 6 or 12 month lease - Property Id: 283725 Golden Moon is a private, furnished one bedroom upstairs apartment located in the courtyard. It has a full kitchen and dining area, comfortable living room, and fireplace.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1405 Vegas Verdes #241
1405 Vegas Verdes Drive, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
1405 Vegas Verdes #241 Available 06/15/20 Alameda Compound - Luxury 1 bedroom overlooking pool - Available June 2020. - Available early June 2020 is this 1 bedroom, 1 full bath condo in the highly desirable Alameda Compound.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2714 Galisteo Ct Unit C
2714 Galisteo Court, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Condo - This is a fully furnished one bedroom condo 5 minutes to the hospital. 4 month contracts or longer are welcome! Please call for more information and to schedule a viewing. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2804320)
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2501 W Zia Rd Apt 8208
2501 West Zia Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,250
649 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1250 SQUARE FEET: 627 BEDROOMS: 1 BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Carpet & Tile YARD: None HEATING: Forced Air COOLING: A/C PETS: One small pet considered STATUS: Shown by Appointment. Available 7/11/2020 EXTRAS: Gated Community.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
1 Unit Available
2600 West Zia Rd L-3
2600 West Zia Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$895
466 sqft
1BR 1BA 466sq. ft. downstairs condo with air conditioning and a kiva fireplace. Desirable living in the heart of Santa Fe's south side, this condo overlooks the fish pond and is close to the pool and laundry room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas
1 Unit Available
149-S Calle Ojo Feliz
149 Calle Ojo Feliz, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
Lovely 2nd story end unit, with one bedroom and one full bath washer and dryer. Great views, in the community of Los Arroyos Condos. Located in the center of town and a couple minuets drive to the Plaza.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Greater Callecita South
1 Unit Available
633 Bishops Lodge Road
633 Bishops Lodge Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,550
725 sqft
Location, Location, Location - this 1bed/1bath ground floor furnished condo in the gated community of El Matador. Unit has forced air conditioning and heat, plus a charming gas fireplace.
1 of 28
Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
2855 Plaza Rojo
2855 Plaza Rojo, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1400 sqft
Park Plazas a lovely community offering lots of open space, tennis, and a small farming area for those with a green thumb. This furnished home has one bedroom with a flat screen TV, large walk-in closet and a bath -an - a half.
Results within 10 miles of Santa Fe
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
68 Turquoise Trail Court
68 Turquoise Trail, Santa Fe County, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1100 sqft
Peaceful Casita on 1 acre - This newly remodeled open concept casita has tile floors, new kitchen and bath, Bonus room can be an office or small bedroom, washer/dryer hook up and beautiful views from all windows.
Similar Pages
Santa Fe Apartments with BalconySanta Fe Apartments with GarageSanta Fe Apartments with ParkingSanta Fe Apartments with Pool