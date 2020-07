Andalucia Villas

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym green community parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly bbq/grill guest parking internet access

Experience the resort-style luxury of our brand new community, ideally located in Albuquerques Westside district. We offer one, two and three bedroom apartments with elegant amenities specifically designed with your utmost comfort and convenience in mind. Extra touches like 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and oval garden bathtubs give your new apartment that designer ambience youve come to expect in upscale apartment living.