Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

9819 Tanoan Dr. NE

9819 Tanoan Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9819 Tanoan Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87111
Tanoan Community

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool table
garage
9819 Tanoan Dr. NE Available 07/01/20 SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY / CALL US AT (505) 892-4400 - Fabulous Country Club living in the beautiful gated community of Tanoan. Just bring your clothes and make yourself at home in this gorgeous custom home set on .35 acres. Like living in a resort year 'round. Step into this gorgeous Pueblo Revival Style Home and prepare to be wowed. The Spacious Family Room features Rich Bamboo Flooring, Wood Beam and Tongue and Groove Ceilings, and Rock Fireplace. The Game Room features the same Amazing Bamboo Flooring, and Pool Table. The Kitchen is spectacular and features Gorgeous Cabinetry, Granite Counter Tops, Grand Island with Dining Room Seating, Huge Double Pull Out Pantries, Built In Wine Cooler, Spice Racks, Stainless Appliances, and opens to the Family Room making it a great spot to spend quality time with family and friends. There is a separate Formal Dining Room adjacent as well. Spacious Master Suite features Elegant Granite Counter Tops, Separate Jacuzzi Tub and Shower, Stepped His and Hers Sinks, and Beautiful Mosaic Accents. The Bedroom features Walk In Closet and access directly onto the Covered Patio. The three Guest Rooms are very spacious and nicely appointed. And what a back yard. The back yard features a Spacious Covered Patio with Tongue and Groove Ceilings, with meandering walkways, patios and garden accents all with a spectacular view of the Golf Course and Mountains. Truly your own private park to enjoy at your leisure. And we are not finished. This fabulous home comes elegantly appointed and fully furnished, or you can choose partially furnished or unfurnished. Plus the home comes with regular yard and lawn maintenance so you can really relax and enjoy. Up to two small pets allowed. (up to 25 lbs.) (Please review our pet and tenant policies on our website at www.RentBuilderPM.com prior to submitting your application)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9819 Tanoan Dr. NE have any available units?
9819 Tanoan Dr. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 9819 Tanoan Dr. NE have?
Some of 9819 Tanoan Dr. NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9819 Tanoan Dr. NE currently offering any rent specials?
9819 Tanoan Dr. NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9819 Tanoan Dr. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9819 Tanoan Dr. NE is pet friendly.
Does 9819 Tanoan Dr. NE offer parking?
Yes, 9819 Tanoan Dr. NE does offer parking.
Does 9819 Tanoan Dr. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9819 Tanoan Dr. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9819 Tanoan Dr. NE have a pool?
No, 9819 Tanoan Dr. NE does not have a pool.
Does 9819 Tanoan Dr. NE have accessible units?
No, 9819 Tanoan Dr. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9819 Tanoan Dr. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9819 Tanoan Dr. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
