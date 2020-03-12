Amenities

9819 Tanoan Dr. NE Available 07/01/20 SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY / CALL US AT (505) 892-4400 - Fabulous Country Club living in the beautiful gated community of Tanoan. Just bring your clothes and make yourself at home in this gorgeous custom home set on .35 acres. Like living in a resort year 'round. Step into this gorgeous Pueblo Revival Style Home and prepare to be wowed. The Spacious Family Room features Rich Bamboo Flooring, Wood Beam and Tongue and Groove Ceilings, and Rock Fireplace. The Game Room features the same Amazing Bamboo Flooring, and Pool Table. The Kitchen is spectacular and features Gorgeous Cabinetry, Granite Counter Tops, Grand Island with Dining Room Seating, Huge Double Pull Out Pantries, Built In Wine Cooler, Spice Racks, Stainless Appliances, and opens to the Family Room making it a great spot to spend quality time with family and friends. There is a separate Formal Dining Room adjacent as well. Spacious Master Suite features Elegant Granite Counter Tops, Separate Jacuzzi Tub and Shower, Stepped His and Hers Sinks, and Beautiful Mosaic Accents. The Bedroom features Walk In Closet and access directly onto the Covered Patio. The three Guest Rooms are very spacious and nicely appointed. And what a back yard. The back yard features a Spacious Covered Patio with Tongue and Groove Ceilings, with meandering walkways, patios and garden accents all with a spectacular view of the Golf Course and Mountains. Truly your own private park to enjoy at your leisure. And we are not finished. This fabulous home comes elegantly appointed and fully furnished, or you can choose partially furnished or unfurnished. Plus the home comes with regular yard and lawn maintenance so you can really relax and enjoy. Up to two small pets allowed. (up to 25 lbs.) (Please review our pet and tenant policies on our website at www.RentBuilderPM.com prior to submitting your application)



(RLNE5849297)