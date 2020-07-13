All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:45 PM

Retreat at Candelaria

3011 Jane Pl NE · (505) 484-2449
Location

3011 Jane Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111
La Reina De Los Altos

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0227 · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 582 sqft

Unit 0143 · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 582 sqft

Unit D206 · Avail. Jul 31

$780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit Q205 · Avail. Aug 14

$780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Unit Q108 · Avail. Jul 27

$780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Unit S101 · Avail. Aug 6

$835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Retreat at Candelaria.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
on-site laundry
The Retreat at Candelaria is designed to be exactly that We provide you a retreat to unwind from the daily grind, an escape from lifes worries, and your sanctuary of peace and happiness. Located in the Northeast Heights, you'll live minutes away from the highly rated Eldorado High School, Hoover Middle School, and Mitchell Elementary. We are also within walking distances of the Sunset Mesa Schools, Eastern Hills Christian Academy, and the Southwest Learning Centers. The Retreat offers easy access to I-40, Tramway Blvd, and Route 66. When you live at The Retreat, you can find rest and relaxation at home. The Retreat includes a spa, three pools, basketball and tennis courts, and gorgeous courtyards with beautiful views of the Sandia Mountains.Love Where You Live and get away every day when you live at The Retreat at Candelaria. Have Questions? Our Team is Here to Help.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $105 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per home
limit: 2
rent: $30/month (1 pet), $50/month (2 pets)
restrictions: We allow up to two pets. There is no weight limit, but we do have breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: $30/month. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Retreat at Candelaria have any available units?
Retreat at Candelaria has 9 units available starting at $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does Retreat at Candelaria have?
Some of Retreat at Candelaria's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Retreat at Candelaria currently offering any rent specials?
Retreat at Candelaria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Retreat at Candelaria pet-friendly?
Yes, Retreat at Candelaria is pet friendly.
Does Retreat at Candelaria offer parking?
Yes, Retreat at Candelaria offers parking.
Does Retreat at Candelaria have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Retreat at Candelaria offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Retreat at Candelaria have a pool?
Yes, Retreat at Candelaria has a pool.
Does Retreat at Candelaria have accessible units?
No, Retreat at Candelaria does not have accessible units.
Does Retreat at Candelaria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Retreat at Candelaria has units with dishwashers.
