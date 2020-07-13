Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court cats allowed on-site laundry

The Retreat at Candelaria is designed to be exactly that We provide you a retreat to unwind from the daily grind, an escape from lifes worries, and your sanctuary of peace and happiness. Located in the Northeast Heights, you'll live minutes away from the highly rated Eldorado High School, Hoover Middle School, and Mitchell Elementary. We are also within walking distances of the Sunset Mesa Schools, Eastern Hills Christian Academy, and the Southwest Learning Centers. The Retreat offers easy access to I-40, Tramway Blvd, and Route 66. When you live at The Retreat, you can find rest and relaxation at home. The Retreat includes a spa, three pools, basketball and tennis courts, and gorgeous courtyards with beautiful views of the Sandia Mountains.Love Where You Live and get away every day when you live at The Retreat at Candelaria. Have Questions? Our Team is Here to Help.