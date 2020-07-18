Amenities

808 Cardenas Dr NE Available 08/15/20 808 Cardenas Dr NE - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing.



Price: $1,195

Security Deposit: $995

Processing Fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1,135

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 1

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Air Conditioning

Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove, Garbage Disposal



Extras: Lovely on bedroom with a great location under a 10-minute drive away from the University of New Mexico and Central New Mexico Community College! This cutie comes with 3 bedrooms and a spacious full bathroom. An open kitchen with plenty of room for groceries in all the cabinets. Beautifully illuminated breakfast nook as well. Ceiling fans throughout as well as a low maintenance nice size backyard are just a couple of amenities of this property. Talking about a great location, this gem is very close to UNM Observatory, a few museums, and parks! APPLY TODAY!



