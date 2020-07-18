All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 808 Cardenas Dr NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
808 Cardenas Dr NE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

808 Cardenas Dr NE

808 Cardenas Drive Northeast · (505) 831-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Fair West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

808 Cardenas Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Fair West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 808 Cardenas Dr NE · Avail. Aug 15

$1,195

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1135 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
808 Cardenas Dr NE Available 08/15/20 808 Cardenas Dr NE - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Quarterly Pest Control
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1,195
Security Deposit: $995
Processing Fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1,135
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 1
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Air Conditioning
Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove, Garbage Disposal

Extras: Lovely on bedroom with a great location under a 10-minute drive away from the University of New Mexico and Central New Mexico Community College! This cutie comes with 3 bedrooms and a spacious full bathroom. An open kitchen with plenty of room for groceries in all the cabinets. Beautifully illuminated breakfast nook as well. Ceiling fans throughout as well as a low maintenance nice size backyard are just a couple of amenities of this property. Talking about a great location, this gem is very close to UNM Observatory, a few museums, and parks! APPLY TODAY!

APPLICATIONS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.
Real Property Management Preferred
P 505.831.8700 | F 505.839.4600

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2612985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Cardenas Dr NE have any available units?
808 Cardenas Dr NE has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 Cardenas Dr NE have?
Some of 808 Cardenas Dr NE's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Cardenas Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
808 Cardenas Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Cardenas Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Cardenas Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 808 Cardenas Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 808 Cardenas Dr NE offers parking.
Does 808 Cardenas Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Cardenas Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Cardenas Dr NE have a pool?
No, 808 Cardenas Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 808 Cardenas Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 808 Cardenas Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Cardenas Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 Cardenas Dr NE has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 808 Cardenas Dr NE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dorado Heights Apts
11800 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Arterra Apartments
8300 Wyoming Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87113
The Courtyards
6001 Topke Pl NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
La Paloma
6001 Moon St NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Monterra
4217 Louisiana Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Spain Gardens
8401 Spain Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Hacienda Norte Apartments
201 Adams Street Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Sierra Meadows
4236 Eubank Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NM
Rio Rancho, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsSouth San Pedro
Paradise Hills CivicNor EsteFair West
Highland BusinessNob Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity