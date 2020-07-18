808 Cardenas Dr NE

Amenities
Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing.
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1,195
Security Deposit: $995
Processing Fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1,135
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 1
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Air Conditioning
Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove, Garbage Disposal
Extras: Lovely on bedroom with a great location under a 10-minute drive away from the University of New Mexico and Central New Mexico Community College! This cutie comes with 3 bedrooms and a spacious full bathroom. An open kitchen with plenty of room for groceries in all the cabinets. Beautifully illuminated breakfast nook as well. Ceiling fans throughout as well as a low maintenance nice size backyard are just a couple of amenities of this property. Talking about a great location, this gem is very close to UNM Observatory, a few museums, and parks! APPLY TODAY!
APPLICATIONS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.
No Cats Allowed
