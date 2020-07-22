/
fair west
157 Apartments for rent in Fair West, Albuquerque, NM
27 Units Available
Olympus Encantada
7400 San Pedro Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,274
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,582
1500 sqft
Olympus Encantada is located in Northeast Albuquerque and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Each of these pet-friendly apartments features stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, ranges and extra storage for your convenience.
5 Units Available
Casa Del Rey Sur
112 Cardenas Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$605
546 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
1 Unit Available
Casa Del Rey Norte
124 Cardenas Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$605
546 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
1 Unit Available
808 Cardenas Dr NE
808 Cardenas Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1135 sqft
808 Cardenas Dr NE Available 08/15/20 808 Cardenas Dr NE - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW*** Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing.
1 Unit Available
337 Cagua Dr NE
337 Cagua Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1092 sqft
Spacious three bedroom one bathroom home in awesome central location. Flexible floor plan with two living spaces. Hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious country kitchen with awesome retro solid wood cabinets and plenty of countertop work space.
Results within 1 mile of Fair West
4 Units Available
El Pueblo II Apartments
6021 Anderson Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$610
695 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
2 Units Available
El Pueblo I Apartments
6020 Kathryn Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$610
695 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
4 Units Available
The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson
424 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,050
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
782 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Nob Hill
4949 Roma Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$900
870 sqft
NOB HILL APARTMENTⓢ is more than just a building or Apartments complex—it is a “Community.
1 Unit Available
Fair Plaza Apartments
5901 Alice Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$650
527 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
1 Unit Available
Hacienda Este Apartments
225 Jefferson Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$609
625 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
1 Unit Available
Hacienda Norte Apartments
201 Adams Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$609
570 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
1 Unit Available
5504 Granite NE
5504 Granite Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
700 sqft
**Application Received** Two Bedroom Home with Fireplace - **Back Up Applications Can Be Submitted** Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria’: https://tysonproperties.
1 Unit Available
542 Alvarado Drive SE
542 Alvarado Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Super Cute 2 bed 1 bath unit in a duplex. Water bill included in rent! - Check out this Super cute 2 bed 1 bath unit in a duplex.
1 Unit Available
619 Truman St SE
619 Truman Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2036 sqft
Spacious home located in the heart of the SE! - 3 Large bedrooms and 2 bath is located in the heart of the SE! This home includes; Two large family rooms.
1 Unit Available
407 Manzano St NE
407 Manzano Street Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1300 sqft
Totally renovated Nob Hill 3 Bedroom. New forced central heating / refrigerated air system, refinished wood floors, new thermal windows, tons of skylights, and Recently-remodeled kitchen and bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
1843 Palomas Dr NE
1843 Palomas Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1425 sqft
Great opportunity for 3bed / 2bath home in Northeast Heights with tons of bonus amenities. Practical living spaces with open layout ideal for entertaining. Oversize kitchen offers an elongated bar open to the living room.
1 Unit Available
708 Georgia St SE
708 Georgia Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1496 sqft
Come see this updated and well-maintained 3 bedroom / 1.5 bath home. Just refinished gleaming hardwood floors in all 3 bedrooms. Large slat blinds throughout.
1 Unit Available
629 Alvarado Drive Southeast
629 Alvarado Drive Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1229 sqft
This delightful home located in Albuquerque, NM is now available! It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1,229sqft! Great curb appeal with an open concept. Step inside to a large living room with a fireplace and built in shelving.
1 Unit Available
4305 Central Ave NE, #123
4305 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1178 sqft
Careful thought and consideration went into creating a comfortable yet functional space for the residents of The De Anza. With urban contemporary finishes, ceiling heights of 9 feet, all apartments are plug and play cable and internet ready.
1 Unit Available
321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 1-B
321 Jefferson St SE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
Spacious newer apartment in East Nob Hill on the ground floor! You will not find a larger unit for this amount of rent anywhere in ABQ. Stainless steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher and washer and dryer included.
1 Unit Available
309 Washington St SE
309 Washington Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$650
700 sqft
Wow! This beautiful space will be available very soon! NOTE: This is NOT a residence. Office/Retail/Commercial use only. Located just 3 blocks south of Central on Washington.
1 Unit Available
321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 3-B
321 Jefferson Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
Modern, newer, large 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment on the Eastern edge of Nob Hill. Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Washer and dryer included in unit. Refrigerated A/C.
Results within 5 miles of Fair West
12 Units Available
Netherwood Village
1501 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$715
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
With furnished apartments available, your new home includes on-site laundry, a refreshing pool, study lounge, clubhouse, and space to barbecue with friends. Perfect location just steps from UNM golf course and jogging trail.