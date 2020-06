Amenities

Cute 2 Bed 2.5 baths ready for Immediate Move in. Both bedrooms have their own bathrooms upstairs with a 1/2 bath for guests downstairs. The gas fireplace will make the unit nice and cozy in the winter. Washer/dryer included. Covered parking in back. Great location to shopping, freeway and grocery.



Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.