Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 PM

Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva

Open Now until 6pm
1200 Dickerson Drive Southeast · (505) 629-1779
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 Dickerson Drive Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87106
Victory Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 142 · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
lobby
smoke-free community
Welcome to La Vida Nueva Apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in. We offer many conveniences that are intended to make your life more enjoyable. Contact us today to get started on your way to a wonderful place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $14 Per Adult
Deposit: $200 to $325
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 1

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva have any available units?
Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva have?
Some of Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva currently offering any rent specials?
Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva pet-friendly?
Yes, Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva is pet friendly.
Does Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva offer parking?
Yes, Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva offers parking.
Does Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva have units with washers and dryers?
No, Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva have a pool?
No, Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva does not have a pool.
Does Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva have accessible units?
Yes, Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva has accessible units.
Does Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva have units with dishwashers?
No, Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva does not have units with dishwashers.
