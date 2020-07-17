All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest

4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest · (505) 652-1717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Paradise Hills Civic
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87114
Paradise Hills Civic

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
concierge
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Quarterly Pest Control
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1,675
Security Deposit: $1,475
Processing Fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq. Feet: 1,980
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Evaporative
Appliances: Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator

Extras: HEY! STOP LOOING! GORGEOUS 4 bedroom property in the well established Paradise Hills neighborhood. This spacious home is filled with amenities, the kitchen features plenty of cabinets and a walk-in pantry. It also features a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and a cute breakfast bar. The living room has a beautiful fireplace and it's very open to the dining area, both with a nice sunlight illumination. The 4 bedrooms come with more than enough storage room and built-in shelving in the closets! Your master bath features double sinks, a walk-in shower in addition to the tub and a large walk-in closet as well. This ravishing property has lots of stylish features throughout. Arched entrances to common areas, skylights, high-vaulted ceilings, and more. Did I mention the backyard? It's a HUGE, fenced backyard with a lovely stone patio and space, especially for your pet! Don't miss out on this gem it WON'T LAST LONG. APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Albuquerque
P 505.831.8700 | F 877.420.4618

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest have any available units?
4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest have?
Some of 4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lincoln Place Apartments
4401 San Pedro Dr NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Netherwood Village
1501 Indian School Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Huning Castle
1500 Central Ave SW
Albuquerque, NM 87104
Oak Tree Park Apartments
5800 Osuna Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Andalucia Villas
5300 Antequera Rd
Albuquerque, NM 87120
The Aspens
9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Uptown Square
7000 Phoenix Ave NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NM
Rio Rancho, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsSouth San Pedro
Paradise Hills CivicNor EsteFair West
Highland BusinessNob Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity