4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets concierge fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge online portal

Price: $1,675

Security Deposit: $1,475

Processing Fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq. Feet: 1,980

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Evaporative

Appliances: Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator



Extras: HEY! STOP LOOING! GORGEOUS 4 bedroom property in the well established Paradise Hills neighborhood. This spacious home is filled with amenities, the kitchen features plenty of cabinets and a walk-in pantry. It also features a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and a cute breakfast bar. The living room has a beautiful fireplace and it's very open to the dining area, both with a nice sunlight illumination. The 4 bedrooms come with more than enough storage room and built-in shelving in the closets! Your master bath features double sinks, a walk-in shower in addition to the tub and a large walk-in closet as well. This ravishing property has lots of stylish features throughout. Arched entrances to common areas, skylights, high-vaulted ceilings, and more. Did I mention the backyard? It's a HUGE, fenced backyard with a lovely stone patio and space, especially for your pet! Don't miss out on this gem it WON'T LAST LONG. APPLY NOW!



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

