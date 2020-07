Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse fire pit game room internet access package receiving pool table

Welcome to Avalon at Wesmont Station. Our community is exactly what you’ve been searching for. Developed as part of a new town center, on-site retail offers the ultimate in convenience. Come discover the Avalon Advantage at Avalon at Wesmont Station. We offer gorgeous one, two, or three bedroom apartments in the heart of Wood-ridge. Contact our management team to schedule a tour.