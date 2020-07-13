Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:35 AM

1352 Apartments for rent in Wood-Ridge, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wood-Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,935
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Wood - Ridge
82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7
82 Hackensack Street, Wood-Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
662 sqft
Welcome to your new, beautifully renovated, spacious apartment complete with your own parking spot and private entrance! This property is the definition of comfort and convenience.
Results within 1 mile of Wood-Ridge
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Lodi
The Gardens at Wesmont Station
1 Marion Pepe Drive, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,449
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
730 sqft
An easy commute to New York City. Situated on a 30-acre property, these garden-style apartments offer private entrances and modern updates. On-site free parking with garage options. Near fitness centers.

1 of 16

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
Carlstadt
324 Union St
324 Union Street, Carlstadt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Second-floor apartment with balcony. Off-street parking for 2 cars. Tenant pays gas, electric, heat, and hot water. Cable and internet are included in the rent.
Results within 5 miles of Wood-Ridge
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
12 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
180 Units Available
The Current on River
18 East Camden Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury apartments in the heart of Hackensack, NJ. Opening early spring 2020. The Current on River is an exciting new luxury apartment complex by Hekemian Co., Inc.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
33 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,976
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,915
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,252
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
18 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,880
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
42 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,719
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,206
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
5 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
14 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,841
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
The Clark
280 Clark Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Clark at Hackensack redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Hackensack, NJ and still being only minutes away from New York City. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
13 Units Available
Cloverdale Associates, LLC
414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
832 sqft
Welcome to Cloverdale Park Apartments, where you will experience the comfort of upscale apartment living amid stunningly landscaped grounds. Perfectly located, Cloverdale Park Apartments is peaceful, beautiful and abounding in amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,258
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
20 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,042
1175 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Garfield
Dahnert Park Apartments
1 Dahnert Park Ln, Garfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
1000 sqft
Adjacent to Scenic Park and Lake... Accessible to Public Transportation...Heat, Hot Water and Cooking Gas Included... Cozy one bedroom apartments located adjacent to a beautiful park and lake. Easy access to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
$
7 Units Available
The Pierre
185 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1059 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1363 sqft
Winner of the NJAA Garden State Awards for Best Managed Property, The Pierre is recognized for its outstanding customer service and award winning staff.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Imperial Apartments
390 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Hackensack on beautiful Prospect Avenue this six story mid-rise offers renovated Studio, One and Two Bedroom Apartments.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Rosemawr
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Lodi
Kennedy Gardens Apartments
158 Kennedy Dr, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
670 sqft
At Kennedy Gardens you can enjoy the convenience of our central location. We are just minutes from fine dining, shopping and transportation. We are a pet friendly community (please ask for details).
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Hasbrouch Heights
Grandview Gardens Apartments
463 Boulevard, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Grandview Gardens Apartments is a garden style community consisting of one, two and three bedroom apartments with separate dining areas.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Lodi
Rae Realty
111 Dell Glen, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
860 sqft
Looking for a spacious apartment? Then Rae Realty is the place for you. Featuring individual private entrances, generous closet space, on-site parking, laundry facilities and more.
City Guide for Wood-Ridge, NJ

Frankie Muniz, best known for playing Malcolm on the popular sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, was born and raised in Wood-Ridge. A kid genius just like his character, Muniz attended Bugg Elementary in Wood-Ridge, where the cute-as-a-bug, future actor/race car driver was doing fourth-grade schoolwork in first grade.

Wood-Ridge is a small borough in the "Garden State" of New Jersey in Bergen County. It's in the New York-Northern New Jersey- Long Island Metro Area (translation: Wood-Ridge is a hop, skip, and a jump to NYC). At only 1.10 square miles in size, this borough is closely connected with its neighbors -- namely, boroughs such as East Rutherford and Hasbrouck Heights. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wood-Ridge, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wood-Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

