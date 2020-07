Amenities

MUST SEE, unique, 2 story, apartment in the heart of Upper Montclair. Large, sun-filled rooms with vaulted ceilings and a spiral staircase to the second floor gives the feeling of a single family home. Closets galore! Magnificent shared outdoor deck. Covered carport for one car, NYC train, bus, shops, restaurants, parks all outside your door. UTILITIES INCLUDED! FIOS ready. Dont miss this gem! Please no smokers and no pets.