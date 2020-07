Amenities

Incredibly spacious 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom has it all! This home features a large open layout with high ceilings and large east facing windows flooding the apartment with an abundance of natural light. Kitchen is fully equipped with modern appliances and generous cabinet storage. Over sized bedroom offers tons of room for king size furniture along with a walk-in closet. Bathroom is spacious and modern and features a soaking tub. Other highlights include washer/dryer in unit, central A/C and garage parking for an additional fee. Located on the Kennedy Blvd bus line to Port Authority and just 2 blocks to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail station. Easy access to groceries, dining and the Bergenline Ave shopping district. Parking available for an additional fee.