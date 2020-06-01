422 6TH ST

Amenities

2004 built, Wonderful spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bath rooms in prime location of Union City. South facing entrance makes the apt sunny and bright. 3RD floor 1200 sqft features central A/C & heat, good size of master bedroom w/mbath, living room w/skylight window makes brighter home. Hardwood floors throughout and balcony w/NY city view. Laundromat is just around corner. Plenty of available street parking. Quiet neighborhood street near park and shopping. Buses to NYC one and half blocks away. Don't miss this chance! GOOD CREDIT AND INCOME REQUIRED