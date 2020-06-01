All apartments in Union City
Union City, NJ
422 6TH ST
422 6TH ST

422 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

422 6th Street, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2004 built, Wonderful spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bath rooms in prime location of Union City. South facing entrance makes the apt sunny and bright. 3RD floor 1200 sqft features central A/C & heat, good size of master bedroom w/mbath, living room w/skylight window makes brighter home. Hardwood floors throughout and balcony w/NY city view. Laundromat is just around corner. Plenty of available street parking. Quiet neighborhood street near park and shopping. Buses to NYC one and half blocks away. Don't miss this chance! GOOD CREDIT AND INCOME REQUIRED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 6TH ST have any available units?
422 6TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, NJ.
What amenities does 422 6TH ST have?
Some of 422 6TH ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 6TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
422 6TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 6TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 422 6TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 422 6TH ST offer parking?
No, 422 6TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 422 6TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 6TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 6TH ST have a pool?
No, 422 6TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 422 6TH ST have accessible units?
No, 422 6TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 422 6TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 6TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 422 6TH ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 422 6TH ST has units with air conditioning.
