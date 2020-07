Amenities

!! UNION CITY'S 4 BEDROOM APARTMENT IS ON THE MARKET !! Take a look at this spacious rental opportunity in uptown Union City - ideally located near a plethora of community amenities to enjoy from and lots of transportation options to and from New York! This 2nd floor gem features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a charming dining room, 4 bedrooms, and 1 full bath! This unit also provides you with the peace of mind of having the home under security surveillance for safety. Take the opportunity and schedule a private tour today to see your next potential apartment!