200 43rd Street

Bright and beautiful 1B/1B condo in a cozy, 24-unit elevator building. This apt has tiles floor throughout, central heat and A/C unit. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter, plenty of kitchen cabinets space, open to living room with a panoramic balcony with partial city views. Includes 1 indoor parking garage. Amazing location close to supermarkets, restaurants, stores, light rail. Easy and Short bus transportation to NYC.

Tenant responsible for electricity gas and water.

Call for an appointment very important a Tenant Pre-Screening questionnaire is needed subject to a Background credit check.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/200-43rd-st-union-city-nj-07087-usa/e9fee824-2621-4080-9f93-f85d0d5d9429



No Pets Allowed



