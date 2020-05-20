All apartments in Union City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

200 43rd Street

200 43rd St · (201) 960-4055
Location

200 43rd St, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Bright and beautiful 1B/1B condo in a cozy, 24-unit elevator building. This apt has tiles floor throughout, central heat and A/C unit. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter, plenty of kitchen cabinets space, open to living room with a panoramic balcony with partial city views. Includes 1 indoor parking garage. Amazing location close to supermarkets, restaurants, stores, light rail. Easy and Short bus transportation to NYC.
Tenant responsible for electricity gas and water.
Call for an appointment very important a Tenant Pre-Screening questionnaire is needed subject to a Background credit check.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/200-43rd-st-union-city-nj-07087-usa/e9fee824-2621-4080-9f93-f85d0d5d9429

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5827567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 43rd Street have any available units?
200 43rd Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 43rd Street have?
Some of 200 43rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 43rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 43rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 43rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 200 43rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 200 43rd Street does offer parking.
Does 200 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 43rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 43rd Street have a pool?
No, 200 43rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 200 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 43rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 43rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 43rd Street has units with air conditioning.
