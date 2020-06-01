159 19th Street #1

Amenities

Union City - Two bedroom one bathroom apartment! This spacious apartment is located on a quiet and charming tree-lined street in The Highly Sought After West Hoboken Area of Union City. This home offers two bedrooms, one bathroom and a kitchen that exits to a beautiful landscaped back yard. The apartment includes extra storage bonus space in basement. Transportation to NYC is minutes away. You can be in midtown Manhattan in approx 15 minutes via either bus, ferry or PATH train. Walk to shops, great restaurants and bucolic Reservoir Park in Weehawken. This charming tree-lined section of Union City borders Weehawken, Hoboken, and Jersey City Heights.



Listed By Property Manager



One Month Broker Fee Applies



