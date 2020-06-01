All apartments in Union City
Union City, NJ
159 19th Street #1
159 19th Street #1

159 19th Street · (973) 694-3455
Location

159 19th Street, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 159 19th Street #1 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1672 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Union City - Two bedroom one bathroom apartment! This spacious apartment is located on a quiet and charming tree-lined street in The Highly Sought After West Hoboken Area of Union City. This home offers two bedrooms, one bathroom and a kitchen that exits to a beautiful landscaped back yard. The apartment includes extra storage bonus space in basement. Transportation to NYC is minutes away. You can be in midtown Manhattan in approx 15 minutes via either bus, ferry or PATH train. Walk to shops, great restaurants and bucolic Reservoir Park in Weehawken. This charming tree-lined section of Union City borders Weehawken, Hoboken, and Jersey City Heights.

Listed By Property Manager

One Month Broker Fee Applies

(RLNE5743641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 19th Street #1 have any available units?
159 19th Street #1 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 159 19th Street #1 currently offering any rent specials?
159 19th Street #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 19th Street #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 159 19th Street #1 is pet friendly.
Does 159 19th Street #1 offer parking?
No, 159 19th Street #1 does not offer parking.
Does 159 19th Street #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 19th Street #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 19th Street #1 have a pool?
No, 159 19th Street #1 does not have a pool.
Does 159 19th Street #1 have accessible units?
No, 159 19th Street #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 159 19th Street #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 19th Street #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 19th Street #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 19th Street #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
