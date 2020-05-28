All apartments in Union City
133 33RD ST
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:03 AM

133 33RD ST

133 33rd Street · (201) 766-2565
Location

133 33rd Street, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2D · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
oven
refrigerator
UNION CITY'S INCOMPARABLY LOCATED 1 BR APARTMENT! Check out this ideal 1 bedroom condominium unit available! Only 1 block away from major NJ/NYC transportation, this is an excellent option for NYC commuters! This apartment occupies an open layout living room / dining room floored in hardwood, decent size kitchen, 1 bedroom, and 1 full bath. It also provides you with the great advantage of having washer / dryer in the premises as well as the convenience of 1 car parking optional for an additional fee. Make an appointment today to see your next potential apartment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 33RD ST have any available units?
133 33RD ST has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 133 33RD ST have?
Some of 133 33RD ST's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 33RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
133 33RD ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 33RD ST pet-friendly?
No, 133 33RD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 133 33RD ST offer parking?
Yes, 133 33RD ST does offer parking.
Does 133 33RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 33RD ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 33RD ST have a pool?
No, 133 33RD ST does not have a pool.
Does 133 33RD ST have accessible units?
No, 133 33RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 133 33RD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 33RD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 33RD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 33RD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
