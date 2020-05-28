133 33RD ST

Amenities

UNION CITY'S INCOMPARABLY LOCATED 1 BR APARTMENT! Check out this ideal 1 bedroom condominium unit available! Only 1 block away from major NJ/NYC transportation, this is an excellent option for NYC commuters! This apartment occupies an open layout living room / dining room floored in hardwood, decent size kitchen, 1 bedroom, and 1 full bath. It also provides you with the great advantage of having washer / dryer in the premises as well as the convenience of 1 car parking optional for an additional fee. Make an appointment today to see your next potential apartment!