1312 CENTRAL AVE

**HALF BROKER FEE PAID BY OWNER**Welcome home to this centrally located 2 bed / 1 bath home in the heart of Union City. This home is full of natural light with original character with beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath. This home will sure to please with an open layout design with the bedrooms on opposite sides given it the perfect privacy. Enjoy the conveniences of one car parking the driveway, the shared storage and W/D in the basement, and the large backyard. The historical SS. Joseph & Michael Church is right across the street and views of the mountains for the perfect sunsets. Two blocks from Bergenline Ave with shops, restaurants, parks, and easy access to NYC transportation via the bus. Don't miss this one!