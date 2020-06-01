All apartments in Union City
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:26 PM

1312 CENTRAL AVE

1312 Central Avenue · (201) 795-5200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1312 Central Avenue, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**HALF BROKER FEE PAID BY OWNER**Welcome home to this centrally located 2 bed / 1 bath home in the heart of Union City. This home is full of natural light with original character with beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath. This home will sure to please with an open layout design with the bedrooms on opposite sides given it the perfect privacy. Enjoy the conveniences of one car parking the driveway, the shared storage and W/D in the basement, and the large backyard. The historical SS. Joseph & Michael Church is right across the street and views of the mountains for the perfect sunsets. Two blocks from Bergenline Ave with shops, restaurants, parks, and easy access to NYC transportation via the bus. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 CENTRAL AVE have any available units?
1312 CENTRAL AVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1312 CENTRAL AVE have?
Some of 1312 CENTRAL AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 CENTRAL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1312 CENTRAL AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 CENTRAL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1312 CENTRAL AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 1312 CENTRAL AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1312 CENTRAL AVE does offer parking.
Does 1312 CENTRAL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 CENTRAL AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 CENTRAL AVE have a pool?
No, 1312 CENTRAL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1312 CENTRAL AVE have accessible units?
No, 1312 CENTRAL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 CENTRAL AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 CENTRAL AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1312 CENTRAL AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1312 CENTRAL AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
