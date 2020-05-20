1000 WEST ST

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Elegant two bedroom, 2 bath, 2 PARKING!! in new building. - Exquisite finishes -- Enjoy living in this open plan home with solid oak floors and chef's kitchen featuring beautiful solid Mahogany cabinets, Granite counters, a Stainless Steel appliance package including: dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas range. There is abundant closet space and this unit fills with warm sunlight with its southwestern exposure! TWO parking spaces are included!! ($300 value) !! Spaces are adjacent tandem. Close to Parks, shopping, buses and a 7-10 minute walk to the LightRail