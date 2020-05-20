All apartments in Union City
1000 WEST ST
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

1000 WEST ST

1000 West St · (201) 969-2626
Location

1000 West St, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$2,175

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Elegant two bedroom, 2 bath, 2 PARKING!! in new building. - Exquisite finishes -- Enjoy living in this open plan home with solid oak floors and chef's kitchen featuring beautiful solid Mahogany cabinets, Granite counters, a Stainless Steel appliance package including: dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas range. There is abundant closet space and this unit fills with warm sunlight with its southwestern exposure! TWO parking spaces are included!! ($300 value) !! Spaces are adjacent tandem. Close to Parks, shopping, buses and a 7-10 minute walk to the LightRail

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 WEST ST have any available units?
1000 WEST ST has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1000 WEST ST have?
Some of 1000 WEST ST's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 WEST ST currently offering any rent specials?
1000 WEST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 WEST ST pet-friendly?
No, 1000 WEST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 1000 WEST ST offer parking?
Yes, 1000 WEST ST offers parking.
Does 1000 WEST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 WEST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 WEST ST have a pool?
No, 1000 WEST ST does not have a pool.
Does 1000 WEST ST have accessible units?
No, 1000 WEST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 WEST ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 WEST ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 WEST ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 WEST ST does not have units with air conditioning.
