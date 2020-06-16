All apartments in Trenton
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

329 STATE STREET W

329 W State St · No Longer Available
Location

329 W State St, Trenton, NJ 08618
Downtown Trenton

Amenities

elevator
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 35 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 STATE STREET W have any available units?
329 STATE STREET W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trenton, NJ.
What amenities does 329 STATE STREET W have?
Some of 329 STATE STREET W's amenities include elevator, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 STATE STREET W currently offering any rent specials?
329 STATE STREET W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 STATE STREET W pet-friendly?
No, 329 STATE STREET W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trenton.
Does 329 STATE STREET W offer parking?
No, 329 STATE STREET W does not offer parking.
Does 329 STATE STREET W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 STATE STREET W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 STATE STREET W have a pool?
No, 329 STATE STREET W does not have a pool.
Does 329 STATE STREET W have accessible units?
No, 329 STATE STREET W does not have accessible units.
Does 329 STATE STREET W have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 STATE STREET W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 STATE STREET W have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 STATE STREET W does not have units with air conditioning.
