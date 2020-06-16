Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Trenton
Find more places like 329 STATE STREET W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Trenton, NJ
/
329 STATE STREET W
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
329 STATE STREET W
329 W State St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Trenton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
329 W State St, Trenton, NJ 08618
Downtown Trenton
Amenities
elevator
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 35 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 329 STATE STREET W have any available units?
329 STATE STREET W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Trenton, NJ
.
What amenities does 329 STATE STREET W have?
Some of 329 STATE STREET W's amenities include elevator, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 329 STATE STREET W currently offering any rent specials?
329 STATE STREET W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 STATE STREET W pet-friendly?
No, 329 STATE STREET W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Trenton
.
Does 329 STATE STREET W offer parking?
No, 329 STATE STREET W does not offer parking.
Does 329 STATE STREET W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 STATE STREET W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 STATE STREET W have a pool?
No, 329 STATE STREET W does not have a pool.
Does 329 STATE STREET W have accessible units?
No, 329 STATE STREET W does not have accessible units.
Does 329 STATE STREET W have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 STATE STREET W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 STATE STREET W have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 STATE STREET W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive
Trenton, NJ 08619
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln
Trenton, NJ 08550
Similar Pages
Trenton 1 Bedrooms
Trenton 2 Bedrooms
Trenton Apartments with Balcony
Trenton Apartments with Garage
Trenton Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PA
New Brunswick, NJ
Levittown, PA
Camden, NJ
Marlton, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
Somerset, NJ
Horsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Highland Park, NJ
Princeton, NJ
Old Bridge, NJ
Willow Grove, PA
Hatboro, PA
Doylestown, PA
Lindenwold, NJ
Collingswood, NJ
Haddonfield, NJ
Bellmawr, NJ
Burlington, NJ
Ambler, PA
Jenkintown, PA
Glenside, PA
South River, NJ
Palmyra, NJ
Hamilton Square, NJ
Lawrenceville, NJ
Greentree, NJ
Echelon, NJ
Bound Brook, NJ
Croydon, PA
Feasterville, PA
Apartments Near Colleges
Thomas Edison State University
University of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
Temple University
Thomas Jefferson University