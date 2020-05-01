All apartments in Summit
Last updated May 18 2020

87 SUMMIT AVE

87 Summit Ave · (973) 635-7272
Location

87 Summit Ave, Summit, NJ 07901
Summit

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Located in the heart of downtown Summit, this recently renovated 3 Bed 1 full bath, is steps away from NJ Transit midtown direct train line to Newark, Hoboken or NYC. Ample living space with access from the front and rear of building. This unit has a Washer and Dryer in unit, and all utilities are separate. If tenant would like on site parking please inquire, parking can be purchased at an additional charge. Town parking is located one block from unit with 24 hour resident parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 SUMMIT AVE have any available units?
87 SUMMIT AVE has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 87 SUMMIT AVE have?
Some of 87 SUMMIT AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 SUMMIT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
87 SUMMIT AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 SUMMIT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 87 SUMMIT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summit.
Does 87 SUMMIT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 87 SUMMIT AVE does offer parking.
Does 87 SUMMIT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 87 SUMMIT AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 SUMMIT AVE have a pool?
No, 87 SUMMIT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 87 SUMMIT AVE have accessible units?
No, 87 SUMMIT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 87 SUMMIT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 87 SUMMIT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87 SUMMIT AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 SUMMIT AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
