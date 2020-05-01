87 SUMMIT AVE

Amenities

Located in the heart of downtown Summit, this recently renovated 3 Bed 1 full bath, is steps away from NJ Transit midtown direct train line to Newark, Hoboken or NYC. Ample living space with access from the front and rear of building. This unit has a Washer and Dryer in unit, and all utilities are separate. If tenant would like on site parking please inquire, parking can be purchased at an additional charge. Town parking is located one block from unit with 24 hour resident parking available.