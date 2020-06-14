/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:34 PM
123 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Summit, NJ
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,057
795 sqft
The Parc at Summit provides you with the ideal living situation in Summit, NJ, being only minutes away from New York City.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Summit
4 Units Available
Worthington House Apartments
174 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
738 sqft
Worthington House is a three story elevator building that offers large one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom luxury apartments. Our apartments feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and oversized rooms.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
7 Norwood Ave.
7 Norwood Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,950
600 sqft
Charming one BR, fully FURNISHED and decorated apartment on first floor, available long or short term. Open floor plan. Walking to downtown restaurants, shops and train. Washer/dryer in unit. Parking for one car. No PETS.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
49 Park Ave Unit 3
49 Park Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,995
JUST RENOVATED. Top floor unit with lots of natural light. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, quarts counters, stainless appliances. Recessed lighting w/dimmers. Oak flooring throughout. Full size washer and dryer,Two walk in closets.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
497 Springfield Avenue
497 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
In-Town Location. 1 BR near all. Laundry on premises. Parking available with town permit at municipal lot.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
800 OLD SPRINGFIELD AVE 7
800 Old Springfield Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
Bright, sunny and clean! Well maintained condo one block from train, grocery, stores. HW Floors, in unit laundry, attached garage, central air. Commuter Dream!
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
23 EUCLID AVE UNIT 2
23 Euclid Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Bright and sunny 1BR furnished rental equipped with everything you need. Available with flexible lease terms, short-term available. Two blocks to downtown Summit and the Midtown Direct train. Available 6/30/2020.
Results within 1 mile of Summit
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Short Hills
1 Unit Available
510 Millburn Avenue Apts
510 Millburn Avenue, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
558 sqft
The Apartments at 510 Millburn Avenue are situated in an historic three story building that offers you a choice of small one bedroom, large one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
19 BOWERS LN
19 Bowers Ln, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
450 sqft
Lovely in town fully furnished apt. close to NJ Transit and amenities in downtown Chatham. Three month lease agreement with month to month after. Monthly utility fee additional $110.00. Monthly utility fee additional $110.00.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
173 RIVEREDGE DR
173 Riveredge Drive, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
Renovated in 2019, oversized one-bedroom condo w/ transitional decor and high-end finishes. Viking cooktop/oven/ Bosch dishwasher. Washer/dryer in unit. Large deck overlooking the Passaic River/ park 1 car garage/entry into unit.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
445 MORRIS AVE 8-A
445 Morris Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Move in condition. Renovated second floor unit with updated Kitchen and bathroom. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Heat and water included in rent. Minutes to NYC bus and Train . Landlord will rent furnished for an additional fee
1 of 4
Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
17 BOWERS LN
17 Bowers Lane, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
450 sqft
Lovely downtown first floor, furnished apt. close to NJ Transit and downtown shops and restaurants. Minimum 3 month lease agreement with month to month after. Monthly utility fee $110.00.
1 of 21
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
5 Avon
5 Avon Court, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
802 sqft
Immaculate and meticulously maintained. 2nd floor, 1 bedrm unit w/updated kitchen (new dishwasher and refrig), updated bath, newer hardwood floors thruout. Covered balcony/deck - avail immed. Heat, gas, water included in rent.
Results within 5 miles of Summit
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Chatham
15 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
800 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,770
870 sqft
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Garwood
1 Unit Available
The Lofts at Garwood
500 North Ave, Garwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,310
1090 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,995
896 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Watchung
13 Units Available
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,681
908 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
4 Units Available
Park Ridge Apartments
248 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
640 sqft
The Park Ridge Apartments located at 240-248 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming apartment community consisting of 24 large one bedroom apartments with hardwood floor, over size rooms and large open floor plan with a dining room.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
New Providence
12 Units Available
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
584 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
Plainfield
4 Units Available
New Meadowbrook Village
941 E Front St H, Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
685 sqft
New Meadowbrook Village apartments has a beautiful park-like setting in Plainfield, NJ.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
14 Units Available
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
550 sqft
Welcome to Short Hills Gardens our community is located in a convenient location near fine shopping and dinning. Short Hills Gardens features studios,1 and 2 bedrooms with heat and hot water included.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
218 Millburn Avenue
218 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
593 sqft
Located at 218-226 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming 32 apartment community, consisting of Studios, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom units, with hardwood floor, with a dining room (some units) . Newly Renovated Apartments Available.
Similar Pages
Summit 1 BedroomsSummit 2 BedroomsSummit 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSummit 3 BedroomsSummit Accessible ApartmentsSummit Apartments with Balcony
Summit Apartments with GarageSummit Apartments with GymSummit Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSummit Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSummit Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJLodi, NJ