Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

Spring Hill Apartments

767 Springfield Ave · (833) 275-7089
Location

767 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ 07901
Summit

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25 · Avail. Oct 12

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Unit 39 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Unit 06 · Avail. Sep 16

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spring Hill Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Spring Hill Apartments offers luxurious two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basements. Situated in a terraced, park like setting with beautifully landscaped grounds, Spring Hill Apartments is just a short distance from the Summit "Mid-town Direct" train station and extraordinary downtown shopping.

In addition to being located just minutes away from the world famous Short Hills Mall and Routes 24, 287 and the Garden State Parkway, these apartments have it all.

Come visit and see why you will want to make Spring Hill Apartments your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month - 1.5 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $50
restrictions: Weight limit: 70lbs; No aggressive breeds
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Domestic indoor only
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spring Hill Apartments have any available units?
Spring Hill Apartments has 3 units available starting at $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Spring Hill Apartments have?
Some of Spring Hill Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spring Hill Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Spring Hill Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spring Hill Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Spring Hill Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Spring Hill Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Spring Hill Apartments offers parking.
Does Spring Hill Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spring Hill Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spring Hill Apartments have a pool?
No, Spring Hill Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Spring Hill Apartments have accessible units?
No, Spring Hill Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Spring Hill Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spring Hill Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Spring Hill Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Spring Hill Apartments has units with air conditioning.
