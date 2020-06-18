Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup dishwasher bathtub extra storage granite counters ice maker oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Spring Hill Apartments offers luxurious two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basements. Situated in a terraced, park like setting with beautifully landscaped grounds, Spring Hill Apartments is just a short distance from the Summit "Mid-town Direct" train station and extraordinary downtown shopping.



In addition to being located just minutes away from the world famous Short Hills Mall and Routes 24, 287 and the Garden State Parkway, these apartments have it all.



Come visit and see why you will want to make Spring Hill Apartments your new home.