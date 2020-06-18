Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spring Hill Apartments.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Spring Hill Apartments offers luxurious two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basements. Situated in a terraced, park like setting with beautifully landscaped grounds, Spring Hill Apartments is just a short distance from the Summit "Mid-town Direct" train station and extraordinary downtown shopping.
In addition to being located just minutes away from the world famous Short Hills Mall and Routes 24, 287 and the Garden State Parkway, these apartments have it all.
Come visit and see why you will want to make Spring Hill Apartments your new home.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month - 1.5 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $50
restrictions: Weight limit: 70lbs; No aggressive breeds