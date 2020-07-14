All apartments in Summit
Find more places like Constantine Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Summit, NJ
/
Constantine Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

Constantine Village

26 Constantine Place · (908) 386-4650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$0 Security Deposit w/ move in by 7/15!
Browse Similar Places
Summit
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

26 Constantine Place, Summit, NJ 07901
Summit

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 50 · Avail. Sep 21

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 891 sqft

Unit 40 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 843 sqft

Unit 23 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 891 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Constantine Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
accepts section 8
courtyard
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
Constantine Village is located in the picturesque community of Summit, NJ. Residents enjoy lush landscaping within a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments, wonderful neighborhood as well as one of NJs best school systems.

Extraordinary downtown shopping, dining, and a quaint movie theater. The "Mid-Town Direct" train station is within a miles distance away.

Conveniently located in Summit, we are only a five minute drive to the world famous Short Hills Mall and have easy access to Routes 24, 287 and the Garden State Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 holding deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
restrictions: Up to 40 lbs. The following breeds are considered aggressive breeds any full or mix of the following breeds are not permitted: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bulldog, Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman, Dogo Argentino, German Shepherd, Husky, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier / Pit Bull, Wolf.
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Onsite parking available, Garages available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Constantine Village have any available units?
Constantine Village has 8 units available starting at $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Constantine Village have?
Some of Constantine Village's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Constantine Village currently offering any rent specials?
Constantine Village is offering the following rent specials: $0 Security Deposit w/ move in by 7/15!
Is Constantine Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Constantine Village is pet friendly.
Does Constantine Village offer parking?
Yes, Constantine Village offers parking.
Does Constantine Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Constantine Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Constantine Village have a pool?
No, Constantine Village does not have a pool.
Does Constantine Village have accessible units?
Yes, Constantine Village has accessible units.
Does Constantine Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Constantine Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Constantine Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Constantine Village has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Constantine Village?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spring Hill Apartments
767 Springfield Ave
Summit, NJ 07901
Manley Court
548 Springfield Ave
Summit, NJ 07901
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr
Summit, NJ 07901
Worthington House Apartments
174 Summit Avenue
Summit, NJ 07901
145-147 Summit Avenue
145 Summit Avenue
Summit, NJ 07901

Similar Pages

Summit 1 BedroomsSummit 2 Bedrooms
Summit Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSummit Pet Friendly Places
Summit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJLodi, NJ
Old Bridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJRutherford, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity