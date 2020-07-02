Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 145-147 Summit Avenue.
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
lobby
smoke-free community
145-147 Summit Avenue is a gorgeous four story elevator building which offers large studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments that feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and extra spacious rooms!
We are located within walking distance to extraordinary downtown shopping and fine dining. The famous Mall at Short hills is just a 5 minute drive away. The NJ Transit "Mid-Town Direct" train station is just a few blocks away which provides an easy commute to NYC Penn Station. We also have easy access to Routes 24, 287 and the Garden State Parkway.
Experience exceptional living with a personal touch as our friendly and professional onsite resident manager is available and happy to assist you! Call or stop by today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month - 1.5 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Indoor domestic only
Parking Details: Limited Onsite Parking, Garages Available to Rent: $100/month.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 145-147 Summit Avenue have any available units?
145-147 Summit Avenue has 3 units available starting at $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 145-147 Summit Avenue have?
Some of 145-147 Summit Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145-147 Summit Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
145-147 Summit Avenue is offering the following rent specials: $1 Application and pay only 1/2 security deposit
Is 145-147 Summit Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 145-147 Summit Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 145-147 Summit Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 145-147 Summit Avenue offers parking.
Does 145-147 Summit Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145-147 Summit Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145-147 Summit Avenue have a pool?
No, 145-147 Summit Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 145-147 Summit Avenue have accessible units?
No, 145-147 Summit Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 145-147 Summit Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145-147 Summit Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 145-147 Summit Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 145-147 Summit Avenue has units with air conditioning.