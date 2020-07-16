92 Drs James Parker Boulevard

Amenities

Luxurious marble lobby with elevator, designer finishes and huge room sizes make this Red Bank's superior luxury rental. The 900 sq ft PARKER model apartment includes 9' ceilings and built-ins in the bedroom. Lrg kitchen with quartz countertops and porcelain glazed backsplashes. Top of the line SS appliances: including refrigerator w/ice maker, stove, dishwasher, microwave & white washer/dryer. Spacious great room with wood style flooring allows for comfortable entertaining. Lrg bathroom with an exquisite porcelain tile selection. On-site Property Manager. Fitness center w/WIFI. Key fob controlled access with 1 reserved parking space. Walking distance to Red Bank train station and convenient to the best restaurants.