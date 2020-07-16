All apartments in Red Bank
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

92 Drs James Parker Boulevard

92 Drs James Parker Blvd · (973) 930-1679
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

92 Drs James Parker Blvd, Red Bank, NJ 07701
Red Bank

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$2,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 861 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
Luxurious marble lobby with elevator, designer finishes and huge room sizes make this Red Bank's superior luxury rental. The 900 sq ft PARKER model apartment includes 9' ceilings and built-ins in the bedroom. Lrg kitchen with quartz countertops and porcelain glazed backsplashes. Top of the line SS appliances: including refrigerator w/ice maker, stove, dishwasher, microwave & white washer/dryer. Spacious great room with wood style flooring allows for comfortable entertaining. Lrg bathroom with an exquisite porcelain tile selection. On-site Property Manager. Fitness center w/WIFI. Key fob controlled access with 1 reserved parking space. Walking distance to Red Bank train station and convenient to the best restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Drs James Parker Boulevard have any available units?
92 Drs James Parker Boulevard has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92 Drs James Parker Boulevard have?
Some of 92 Drs James Parker Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Drs James Parker Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
92 Drs James Parker Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Drs James Parker Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 92 Drs James Parker Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Bank.
Does 92 Drs James Parker Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 92 Drs James Parker Boulevard offers parking.
Does 92 Drs James Parker Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 Drs James Parker Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Drs James Parker Boulevard have a pool?
No, 92 Drs James Parker Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 92 Drs James Parker Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 92 Drs James Parker Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 92 Drs James Parker Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 Drs James Parker Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 92 Drs James Parker Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 92 Drs James Parker Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
