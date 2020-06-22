All apartments in Red Bank
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:04 AM

171 Leighton Avenue

171 Leighton Avenue · (732) 741-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

171 Leighton Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701
Red Bank

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Be the first resident at the brand new 171 Leighton Avenue! A completely renovated custom colonial in the heart of Red Bank. No stone left unturned here! Quality craftsmanship shines throughout with features including stainless steel Samsung appliances, quartz counter tops, Red oak hardwood flooring, new HVAC, energy efficient windows and your very own washer and dryer! Outside you will find the beautifully landscaped grounds, private fenced yard, and a detached one car garage equipped with electric. Minutes from the GSP and walking distance to the train, shopping & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 Leighton Avenue have any available units?
171 Leighton Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 171 Leighton Avenue have?
Some of 171 Leighton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 Leighton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
171 Leighton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Leighton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 171 Leighton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Bank.
Does 171 Leighton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 171 Leighton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 171 Leighton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 171 Leighton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Leighton Avenue have a pool?
No, 171 Leighton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 171 Leighton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 171 Leighton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Leighton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 Leighton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 171 Leighton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 171 Leighton Avenue has units with air conditioning.
