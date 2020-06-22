Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Be the first resident at the brand new 171 Leighton Avenue! A completely renovated custom colonial in the heart of Red Bank. No stone left unturned here! Quality craftsmanship shines throughout with features including stainless steel Samsung appliances, quartz counter tops, Red oak hardwood flooring, new HVAC, energy efficient windows and your very own washer and dryer! Outside you will find the beautifully landscaped grounds, private fenced yard, and a detached one car garage equipped with electric. Minutes from the GSP and walking distance to the train, shopping & restaurants.