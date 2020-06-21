All apartments in Red Bank
Red Bank, NJ
15 Elm Place
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:58 AM

15 Elm Place

15 Elm Place · (732) 212-0440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Elm Place, Red Bank, NJ 07701
Red Bank

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Completely gutted to the studs; high end renovation of a lovely 3 Bedroom & 2/1/2 bath Colonial w/ covered front porch & new hardwood floors throughout. Open Kitchen w/center island, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Dining Room w/sliders leading to back deck w/ a deep lot & 1 car garage. Open floor plan w/ living room, 1/2 bath & laundry complete the downstairs. Upstairs features a master bedroom, bath & walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms & full bath. Finished basement. Driveway for off street parking & 1 car garage. One block to Red Bank's vibrant downtown w/ incredible restaurants, shops, and more. Great location & block. Annual or Multi year lease. Available. July 1. Pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Elm Place have any available units?
15 Elm Place has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Elm Place have?
Some of 15 Elm Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Elm Place currently offering any rent specials?
15 Elm Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Elm Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Elm Place is pet friendly.
Does 15 Elm Place offer parking?
Yes, 15 Elm Place does offer parking.
Does 15 Elm Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Elm Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Elm Place have a pool?
No, 15 Elm Place does not have a pool.
Does 15 Elm Place have accessible units?
No, 15 Elm Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Elm Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Elm Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Elm Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Elm Place does not have units with air conditioning.
