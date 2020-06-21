15 Elm Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Completely gutted to the studs; high end renovation of a lovely 3 Bedroom & 2/1/2 bath Colonial w/ covered front porch & new hardwood floors throughout. Open Kitchen w/center island, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Dining Room w/sliders leading to back deck w/ a deep lot & 1 car garage. Open floor plan w/ living room, 1/2 bath & laundry complete the downstairs. Upstairs features a master bedroom, bath & walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms & full bath. Finished basement. Driveway for off street parking & 1 car garage. One block to Red Bank's vibrant downtown w/ incredible restaurants, shops, and more. Great location & block. Annual or Multi year lease. Available. July 1. Pets on case by case basis.