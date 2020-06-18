54 N TULANE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fabulous Princeton IN TOWN renovated gorgeous brick-front Georgian classic 1b/2b with DEN that can double as a small Bedroom or Guest Room with en suite bath. Chairlift in Back Foyer of building for access from parking to main level. Modern concept Kitchen has surround windows and beautiful counter and appliances. Efficiently sized and great light pouring in! Shared driveway leads to 2 parking spaces. Will consider pet! This is a lifestyle location to enjoy a walkable town with so many resources, culture and comforts. Be close to all things Princeton! Easy to show new renovation; tenant unit upon having further interest please. Close to train shuttle to Princeton Junction Train Station, Route 206, Route 1, Princeton University, surrounding towns and in highly-ranked Princeton Public School District. Come see this interesting multi-family home! Property Tour: bit.ly/54NTulaneStreet