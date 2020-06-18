All apartments in Princeton
Princeton, NJ
54 N TULANE STREET
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:22 AM

54 N TULANE STREET

54 North Tulane Street · (609) 921-2600
Location

54 North Tulane Street, Princeton, NJ 08542

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 2405 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fabulous Princeton IN TOWN renovated gorgeous brick-front Georgian classic 1b/2b with DEN that can double as a small Bedroom or Guest Room with en suite bath. Chairlift in Back Foyer of building for access from parking to main level. Modern concept Kitchen has surround windows and beautiful counter and appliances. Efficiently sized and great light pouring in! Shared driveway leads to 2 parking spaces. Will consider pet! This is a lifestyle location to enjoy a walkable town with so many resources, culture and comforts. Be close to all things Princeton! Easy to show new renovation; tenant unit upon having further interest please. Close to train shuttle to Princeton Junction Train Station, Route 206, Route 1, Princeton University, surrounding towns and in highly-ranked Princeton Public School District. Come see this interesting multi-family home! Property Tour: bit.ly/54NTulaneStreet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 N TULANE STREET have any available units?
54 N TULANE STREET has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54 N TULANE STREET have?
Some of 54 N TULANE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 N TULANE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
54 N TULANE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 N TULANE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 N TULANE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 54 N TULANE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 54 N TULANE STREET does offer parking.
Does 54 N TULANE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 N TULANE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 N TULANE STREET have a pool?
No, 54 N TULANE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 54 N TULANE STREET have accessible units?
No, 54 N TULANE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 54 N TULANE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 N TULANE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 N TULANE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 N TULANE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
