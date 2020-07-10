/
apartments with washer dryer
81 Apartments for rent in Princeton, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
45 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
900 Wessex Place, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,686
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,338
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
15 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,526
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,597
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$2,220
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
54 N TULANE STREET
54 North Tulane Street, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
2405 sqft
Fabulous Princeton IN TOWN renovated gorgeous brick-front Georgian classic MAIN FLOOR ONLY 2b/2b, Bed 2 with en suite bath. Modern concept Kitchen has surround windows and beautiful counter and appliances.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
164 NASSAU STREET
164 Nassau Street, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
500 sqft
Princeton Rental in the Heart of Downtown. This 1 Bedroom + Office has a great Location and includes an updated Kitchen and Bathroom. The Updated Kitchen includes New Cabinets, Counter tops and Subway tile back splash.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
518 STATE ROAD
518 State Road, Princeton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
3667 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Move right into this serene, one-of-a-kind house with a grand 2-story foyer and family room filled with lots of natural light.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
35 MAPLE STREET
35 Maple Street, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1548 sqft
Stylish home, updated with modern features, among the Tree Streets so just a short walk from restaurants and the center of town. Cute garden and deck. Perfect Princeton living.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
178 MOUNTAIN AVE
178 Mountain Ave, Princeton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
Well maintained very roomy ranch in Princeton's Western Section offers 3 Full Bathrooms, 4 Bedrooms, Large living room with built-in wall units, Dining room, and beautifully renovated large Kitchen, w/ updated maple cabinets, stainless LG
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
111 HARRIS ROAD
111 Harris Road, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,125
1716 sqft
Situated at the end of a closed lane and surrounded by tall trees with a lovely yard is a 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch. Centrally located so that one could easily walk to campus, public schools, or to shop at the Princeton Shopping Center.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
103 MERCER STREET
103 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2533 sqft
Classic (Circa 1800'S) Princeton Colonial in historic district.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
214 VALLEY ROAD
214 Valley Road, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1248 sqft
Handsome brick colonial with professional landscaping & walking distance to the Princeton Shopping Center and Princeton schools! Offering 3 beds, study(can be another bedroom), 2.5 baths, partially finished basement and a 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Princeton
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
706 MARTEN ROAD
706 Marten Road, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1838 sqft
This end unit with natural bright sun light bring you warmth from morning till night. Big patio leads you to private back yard. Hard wood floor through out the first floor. New dishwasher,ranch oven, washer and dryer will be installed .
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2209 Sayre Dr
2209 Sayre Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
963 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor condo in prestige Princeton Landing. Sun filled and open floor plan. Large living room. Open dining room with sliding door lead to balcony. Two Spacious bedrooms. Central cooling and heating system.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
204 SALEM COURT
204 Salem Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1258 sqft
Spectacular Cloister Model with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths in Canal Pointe. This Largest Model Features an Open and Inviting Floor Plan and Large Rooms.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
115 FEDERAL COURT
115 Federal Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1258 sqft
Best renovated 2 bedrooms condo in C anal Point, 3rd floor with high ceiling in the living room. Unit renovated in 2017 with new kitchen and bathroom.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
302 MARTEN ROAD
302 Marten Road, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1616 sqft
A nicely remodeled townhouse with almost everything new.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
11 BROOKLINE COURT
11 Brookline Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1463 sqft
Beautiful Montgomery Woods Cherrywood Model with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Newly renovated kitchen with granite counters and hardwood flooring.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
303 TRINITY
303 Trinity Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
2nd floor 2 bedrooms, 2 baths condo in Canal Pointe. Living room, dining room, all appliances. Great school district, near Princeton University and Princeton Junction Train Station. Owner is a licensed NJ Real Estate Agent.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
16 EXETER COURT
16 Exeter Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1750 sqft
Pictures are from a previous tenancy - paint colors are not the same. A marvelous Princeton Greens rental opportunity. A sunny, spacious, sophisticated and sleekly designed townhome in a fabulous location.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
402 CYNTHIA COURT
402 Cynthia Court, Kingston, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1130 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom 1.5 bath, 2nd floor Condo immaculately maintained by private owner with a Princeton mailing address. Many newer upgrades include new paint, furnace, updated bath, brand new flooring, combo washer/dryer in the home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
119 COMMONWEALTH COURT
119 Commonwealth Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1138 sqft
FIRST FLOOR BELVEDERE MODEL in desirable Canal Pointe. Freshly painted 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with newer Stain-Resistant Carpeting throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
121 RAINIER COURT
121 Rainier Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1183 sqft
Great rate! Nice and quiet community with a Princeton address in a top-rated school district.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
104 HERITAGE BOULEVARD
104 Heritage Boulevard, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1097 sqft
Neutral decor , maintained Arbor model condo in Canal Pointe. Fireplace and Washer/ Dryer. Ready to go.The condo will be cleaned/ Painted for the new Tenants ...
Results within 5 miles of Princeton
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Hunters Glen Apartments
1109 Hunters Glen Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
835 sqft
Just off the golf course, near the waterfront. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Fantastic community amenities such as a pool, playground and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
