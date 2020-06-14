35 Apartments for rent in Princeton, NJ with garage
"Carlton Banks: The dean from Princeton will be at school this weekend. Do you know what that means? / William 'Will' Smith: You'll be kissing some major butt? / Carlton Banks: Exactly." - Fresh Prince of Bel Air
Princeton, New Jersey, was quite possibly named after Princeton University -- no, wait, it was definitely named after Princeton University. It's also known as the city of opportunities -- not to be confused with the city of opportunists. Some of the mention-worthy institutes in the area are: Siemens Corporate Research, Opinion Research Corporation, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and Dow Jones and Company. Thanks to these institutes, and many more, the economy in Princeton and surrounding areas is pretty good. This makes the area highly sought-after by residents in neighboring New Jersey towns, as well as outsiders looking forward to starting a new life here. In fact, the area is so nice that even the Governor lives here (Governors traditionally live in the capital, which is Trenton), and who could blame him; have you seen New Jersey Drive? Perhaps the next-best thing about Princeton is the countless activities, shopping centers and restaurants. Everything is accessible by foot, bike, transit or car, so there's no need to ever leave the city to have fun. See more
Princeton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.