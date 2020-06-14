/
furnished apartments
10 Furnished Apartments for rent in Princeton, NJ
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$1,855
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
48 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
1000 Wessex Pl, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,033
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,376
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Results within 5 miles of Princeton
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Hunters Glen Apartments
1109 Hunters Glen Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
835 sqft
Just off the golf course, near the waterfront. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Fantastic community amenities such as a pool, playground and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
73 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,563
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
40 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6 AQUA TERRACE
6 Aqua Terrace, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2401 sqft
(Showing starts 6/3/2020. Furnished). This 4bedroom updated single family house located on 1.38 acre beautiful land in favorable Elm Ridge Park just 15 minutes away to downtown Princeton.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1441 SIERRA DRIVE
1441 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1241 sqft
Home also listed for Sale.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
102 AUTUMN LANE
102 Autumn Lane, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1990 sqft
Meticulously maintained 3-yr old end-unit townhouse, fully furnished with modern furniture! Granite counter top, hardwood floor, carpet upstairs, and a full unfinished daylight basement for extra storage.
Results within 10 miles of Princeton
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1246 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
15 SCOTTSDALE COURT
15 Scottsdale Court, Middlesex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
3810 sqft
This home can be delivered vacant or partially furnished. Spectacular custom home in the much sought after Shadow Oaks in Cranbury.
