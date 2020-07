Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool internet access yoga accessible garage 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center courtyard e-payments hot tub package receiving playground smoke-free community

Avalon Princeton features brand new studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhome apartments in Princeton, NJ within walking distance to Princeton University, shopping and dining. Apartment homes include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and washer/dryer. Select apartments include Signature Collection upgrades with quartz stone countertops, enhanced light fixtures, bathrooms with porcelain tile, built-in wood closet organization systems, and exclusive service offerings. Amenities at this pet friendly community include a two story, fully equipped fitness center with yoga studio, swimming pool, resident lounge, indoor playroom, free WiFi in common areas, pet park, and covered parking.