Amenities
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life. Between easy access to NYC and Philadelphia, plenty of shopping,dining and entertainment options, and a lively culture mixed with the charm of a college town, you can have it all at Parc at Princeton Junction. Choose from spacious one-to-three bedroom residences with contemporary designs, and luxurious community amenities, including a resort-style pool and deck, fitness center, lounge and game room. Come to Parc at Princeton Junction an find your center.