All apartments in Princeton
Find more places like
Parc at Princeton Junction.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Princeton, NJ
/
Parc at Princeton Junction
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:43 PM

Parc at Princeton Junction

3000 Goldfinch Blvd · (833) 791-5203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Princeton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ 08690

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3111 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,526

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

Unit 7105 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,561

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 5305 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,581

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7308 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,597

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parc at Princeton Junction.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
game room
pool
lobby
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life. Between easy access to NYC and Philadelphia, plenty of shopping,dining and entertainment options, and a lively culture mixed with the charm of a college town, you can have it all at Parc at Princeton Junction. Choose from spacious one-to-three bedroom residences with contemporary designs, and luxurious community amenities, including a resort-style pool and deck, fitness center, lounge and game room. Come to Parc at Princeton Junction an find your center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: $250 parking fee. Other. Please call our leasing office for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Parc at Princeton Junction have any available units?
Parc at Princeton Junction has 13 units available starting at $1,526 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Parc at Princeton Junction have?
Some of Parc at Princeton Junction's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parc at Princeton Junction currently offering any rent specials?
Parc at Princeton Junction is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parc at Princeton Junction pet-friendly?
Yes, Parc at Princeton Junction is pet friendly.
Does Parc at Princeton Junction offer parking?
Yes, Parc at Princeton Junction offers parking.
Does Parc at Princeton Junction have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parc at Princeton Junction offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parc at Princeton Junction have a pool?
Yes, Parc at Princeton Junction has a pool.
Does Parc at Princeton Junction have accessible units?
No, Parc at Princeton Junction does not have accessible units.
Does Parc at Princeton Junction have units with dishwashers?
No, Parc at Princeton Junction does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Parc at Princeton Junction have units with air conditioning?
No, Parc at Princeton Junction does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Mews at Princeton Junction
900 Wessex Place
Princeton, NJ 08540
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way
Princeton, NJ 08540
Barclay Square
1900 Barclay Blvd
Princeton, NJ 08540

Similar Pages

Princeton 1 BedroomsPrinceton 2 BedroomsPrinceton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPrinceton Apartments with GymPrinceton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJOld Bridge, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PARoselle, NJDoylestown, PALinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJMadison, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJFlorham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJNorth Plainfield, NJBurlington, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJFords, NJPalmyra, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Princeton UniversityUniversity of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's UniversityTemple UniversityThomas Jefferson University