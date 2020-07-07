Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony hardwood floors in unit laundry granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse courtyard gym game room pool lobby package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly

Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life. Between easy access to NYC and Philadelphia, plenty of shopping,dining and entertainment options, and a lively culture mixed with the charm of a college town, you can have it all at Parc at Princeton Junction. Choose from spacious one-to-three bedroom residences with contemporary designs, and luxurious community amenities, including a resort-style pool and deck, fitness center, lounge and game room. Come to Parc at Princeton Junction an find your center.