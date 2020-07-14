/
Princeton University
28 Apartments For Rent Near Princeton University
Verified
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$2,210
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
16 EXETER COURT
16 Exeter Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1750 sqft
Pictures are from a previous tenancy - paint colors are not the same. A marvelous Princeton Greens rental opportunity. A sunny, spacious, sophisticated and sleekly designed townhome in a fabulous location.
20 WILKINSON WAY
20 Wilkinson Way, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1926 sqft
Spectacular updated 1926 sq ft furnished town home with walk-out finished basement. Bright open floor plan with grand 2-story foyer. Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors throughout the entire lower level.
119 COMMONWEALTH COURT
119 Commonwealth Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1138 sqft
FIRST FLOOR BELVEDERE MODEL in desirable Canal Pointe. Freshly painted 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with newer Stain-Resistant Carpeting throughout.
49 PALMER SQ W
49 Palmer Square West, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$1,750
231 sqft
In the HEART OF TOWN! Third floor Palmer Square FURNISHED studio apartment. MINIMUM 12-MONTH LEASE! Hardwood floors, kitchenette, updated bathroom, lovely outside terrace with reflecting pool for relaxation.
14 WILKINSON WAY
14 Wilkinson Way, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1926 sqft
TURN-KEY TOWNHOME in Washington Oaks offers sophisticated use of space. Step into the airy, light-filled, two-story foyer with a twice-turned staircase and hardwood floors as far as you can see.
214 VALLEY ROAD
214 Valley Road, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1248 sqft
Handsome brick colonial with professional landscaping & walking distance to the Princeton Shopping Center and Princeton schools! Offering 3 beds, study(can be another bedroom), 2.5 baths, partially finished basement and a 2 car garage.
54 N TULANE STREET
54 North Tulane Street, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
2405 sqft
Fabulous Princeton IN TOWN renovated gorgeous brick-front Georgian classic MAIN FLOOR ONLY 2b/2b, Bed 2 with en suite bath. Modern concept Kitchen has surround windows and beautiful counter and appliances.
77 WESTERLY ROAD
77 Westerly Road, Princeton, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3193 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED PRINCETON HOME IN DESIRABLE WESTERN SECTION! This stunning 5 bedroom / 3 bath brick home offers gorgeous curb appeal, a modern interior loaded with high-end finishes, and a beautiful back yard.
413 SAYRE DRIVE
413 Sayre Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1650 sqft
Imagine watching the sunset, over the Carnegie Lake from deck! Beautifully upgraded 3BR, 3.
178 MOUNTAIN AVE
178 Mountain Ave, Princeton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
Well maintained very roomy ranch in Princeton's Western Section offers 3 Full Bathrooms, 4 Bedrooms, Large living room with built-in wall units, Dining room, and beautifully renovated large Kitchen, w/ updated maple cabinets, stainless LG
303 TRINITY COURT
303 Trinity Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1054 sqft
Nicely Updated with newer windows through out in the sough after Arbor Model 2 Bedroom condo, Vaulted ceilings, Freshly painted and Newly carpeted.
18 HANOVER COURT
18 Hanover Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1800 sqft
Wonderful two bedroom Alden model features hardwood floors on main level, large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, and dining room with door to backyard deck. Convenient kitchen with newer cabinets and granite countertops.
55 PALMER SQ W
55 Palmer Square West, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$1,800
285 sqft
In the heart of downtown Princeton, rent a studio in Historical Palmer Square! Walk out your front door and enjoy local eateries, upscale shopping including, Ralph Lauren, Zoe, Rouge, Club Monaco & more.
103 MERCER STREET
103 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2533 sqft
Classic (Circa 1800'S) Princeton Colonial in historic district.
347 NASSAU STREET
347 Nassau Street, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
230 sqft
Renovated apartment with Eat-in kitchen, bathroom, hardwood floors, faux fireplace, washer/dryer. There are separate utilities (has CENTRAL AIR) and ONE PARKING SPACE provided.
88 WILLIAM PATTERSON COURT
88 William Patterson Ct, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1120 sqft
Available immediately! 2-bedroom end unit in Griggs Farm, located in Princeton. The top school district in new jersey, littlebrook elementary school was recently ranked as the top public elementary school in NJ.
121 RAINIER COURT
121 Rainier Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1183 sqft
Nice and quiet community with a Princeton address in a top-rated school district.
518 STATE ROAD
518 State Road, Princeton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
3667 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Move right into this serene, one-of-a-kind house with a grand 2-story foyer and family room filled with lots of natural light.
35 MAPLE STREET
35 Maple Street, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1548 sqft
Stylish home, updated with modern features, among the Tree Streets so just a short walk from restaurants and the center of town. Cute garden and deck. Perfect Princeton living.
71 DAVID BREARLY COURT
71 David Brearly Ct, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1280 sqft
This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, spacious living room with wood burning fireplace; dining room with sliding doors to the patio; beautifully renovated kitchen with updated cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel
111 HARRIS ROAD
111 Harris Road, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,125
1716 sqft
Situated at the end of a closed lane and surrounded by tall trees with a lovely yard is a 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch. Centrally located so that one could easily walk to campus, public schools, or to shop at the Princeton Shopping Center.
220 STATE ROAD
220 State Road, Princeton, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2129 sqft
Enjoy the summer and beyond in a house where everyone has his/her own room, and a backyard! Lots of upgrades since owner moved in, new triple-pane energy efficient windows, new kitchen, new bathrooms, new siding, new garage doors, new furnace/AC.
164 NASSAU STREET
164 Nassau Street, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
500 sqft
Princeton Rental in the Heart of Downtown. This 1 Bedroom + Office has a great Location and includes an updated Kitchen and Bathroom. The Updated Kitchen includes New Cabinets, Counter tops and Subway tile back splash.
