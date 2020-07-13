/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 PM
50 Apartments for rent in Princeton, NJ with pool
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
25 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$2,215
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,526
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,597
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
46 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
900 Wessex Place, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,585
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,338
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
10 Units Available
Barclay Square
1900 Barclay Blvd, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
From the moment you arrive at Barclay Square at Princeton Forrestal, you become instantly aware of the uncommon luxury, as the collection of beautifully appointed 2 and 3 bedroom residences and unparalleled amenities abound.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
49 PALMER SQ W
49 Palmer Square West, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$1,750
231 sqft
In the HEART OF TOWN! Third floor Palmer Square FURNISHED studio apartment. MINIMUM 12-MONTH LEASE! Hardwood floors, kitchenette, updated bathroom, lovely outside terrace with reflecting pool for relaxation.
Results within 1 mile of Princeton
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1301 Sayre Dr
1301 Sayre Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
770 sqft
3rd floor Astor end unit model with an amazing view in Princeton Landing, a friendly community. Spacious master bedroom overlooks the courtyard. Just minutes away from Princeton and Princeton Junction Train Station.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2209 Sayre Dr
2209 Sayre Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
963 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor condo in prestige Princeton Landing. Sun filled and open floor plan. Large living room. Open dining room with sliding door lead to balcony. Two Spacious bedrooms. Central cooling and heating system.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2118 SAYRE DRIVE
2118 Sayre Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
935 sqft
Meticulously kept and tastefully upgraded with Euro flare end-unit 1st floor 2BR, 1BA condo, facing the court-yard. Renovated kitchen with granite counters and elegant cabinetry. Upgraded bathroom. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
402 CYNTHIA COURT
402 Cynthia Court, Kingston, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1130 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom 1.5 bath, 2nd floor Condo immaculately maintained by private owner with a Princeton mailing address. Many newer upgrades include new paint, furnace, updated bath, brand new flooring, combo washer/dryer in the home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
119 COMMONWEALTH COURT
119 Commonwealth Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1138 sqft
FIRST FLOOR BELVEDERE MODEL in desirable Canal Pointe. Freshly painted 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with newer Stain-Resistant Carpeting throughout.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
413 SAYRE DRIVE
413 Sayre Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1650 sqft
Imagine watching the sunset, over the Carnegie Lake from deck! Beautifully upgraded 3BR, 3.
Results within 5 miles of Princeton
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2005 Quail Ridge Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
Studio
$1,193
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,286
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
945 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
84 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,448
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
55 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,420
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,785
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Hunters Glen Apartments
1109 Hunters Glen Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
835 sqft
Just off the golf course, near the waterfront. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Fantastic community amenities such as a pool, playground and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
47 Units Available
Franklin Park
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,573
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE
12 Esterbrook Drive, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2320 sqft
A beautiful single family home available in the desirable and upscale community of The Estates at Princeton Junction.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
9 FANNING WAY
9 Fanning Way, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2428 sqft
This spacious, beautifully upgraded, and conveniently located home with four bedrooms and two and a half baths is move-in ready! Walk through the front door to find a high, 9-foot ceilinged living and dining room with upgraded lighting, perfect for
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
19 HATHAWAY DR
19 Hathaway Drive, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,500
3106 sqft
Beautiful Five Bedroom Colonial in Princeton Ivy Estates. A Wonderful Community, Minutes from Princeton Junction Train Station and Downtown Princeton. This Lovely Home Shows True Pride of Ownership and has been Meticulously Maintained.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
19 GALLO COURT
19 Gallo Ct, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1848 sqft
3 BEDROOMS / 2.5 BATHS + BONUS ROOM townhouse within the center of Lawrenceville- Pennington- Ewing - Princeton -Hopewell circle.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
15 WEDGEWOOD COURT
15 Wedgewood Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2021 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a beautifully appointed Asborne model in the desired Estates of Princeton Junction. This freshly painted, three bedroom, two & half bath townhome with loft and full basement is nestled on a cul-de sac court.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
15 STAFFORD DRIVE
15 Stafford Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1549 sqft
Look no further, this beautifully maintained Amherst II model resides in the desirable Windsor Ponds Community.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1323 SIERRA DRIVE
1323 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1138 sqft
Fabulous rental in the Crossings at Hamilton. Beautiful 2nd floor Topeka model with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Enjoy the master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Lots of amenities including community pool and gym.
Similar Pages
Princeton 1 BedroomsPrinceton 1 BedroomsPrinceton 2 BedroomsPrinceton 2 BedroomsPrinceton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPrinceton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPrinceton 3 BedroomsPrinceton Accessible Apartments
Princeton Apartments with BalconyPrinceton Apartments with BalconyPrinceton Apartments with GaragePrinceton Apartments with GymPrinceton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPrinceton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPrinceton Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Highland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJOld Bridge, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PARoselle, NJDoylestown, PALinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJMadison, NJ