74 Apartments for rent in Raritan, NJ📍
28 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,675
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.
1 Unit Available
52 1ST AVE
52 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
Nicely Renovated Â½ Duplex 3 Bedroom Apartment In Very Convenient Location.
1 Unit Available
54 1ST AVE
54 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Nicely Renovated Half Duplex 3 Bedroom Apartment In Very Convenient Location. Completely Renovated Eat-In Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove), Granite Countertops & New Cabinets, Walk-In Pantry.
Results within 1 mile of Raritan
1 Unit Available
142 W CLIFF ST
142 West Cliff Street, Somerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 4 full bath Craftsman Style home. Gourmet kitchen boasts large center island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & recessed lighting. French doors from the kitchen lead to deck and private yard.
1 Unit Available
1906 BAYLEY CT
1906 Bayley Court, Bradley Gardens, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fabulous Beacon Hill Townhome! Three floors of living with exceptional privacy. Three bedrooms with two full baths on upper level with plenty of closet space.
1 Unit Available
26 DIVISION ST
26 Division Street, Somerville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and sunlit apartment located in a stunning location near shops, resatuarants and entertainment. Broker fee paid by landlord on two year lease. Convienient proximity to train station and post office.
1 Unit Available
3707 PINHORN DR
3707 Pinhorn Drive, Bradley Gardens, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Great Location!!! Move in ready. Beautifully renovated kitchen and baths, updated electric and plumbing 2020. New carpeting and fresh paint 2019. Must see.
1 Unit Available
100 W BROWN ST
100 West Brown Street, Somerville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Location! A few short blocks from trendy downtown Somerville, this spacious unit has fresh paint, HWD flrs, open flr plan, W/D hook-ups in basement, along with a designated storage area. Exclusive parking lot for tenants.
1 Unit Available
64 W MAIN ST
64 West Main Street, Somerville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION! lOCATION! lOCATION! Just steps away from NJ Transit & NYC train, this large 1 BR unit overlooking Main Street, offers all the conveniences of city living right outside your door. No need for Uber.
1 Unit Available
31 DANBERRY LN
31 Danberry Ln, Bradley Gardens, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Fabulous opportunity to rent a Fully furnished home with 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths and finished basement. Complete with dishes, pots n pans, linens and towels.
Results within 5 miles of Raritan
1 Unit Available
9 Lewis street
9 Lewis Street, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2150 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful and spacious single family house - Property Id: 297418 Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, two-story home with basement, attic, front porch, two-car garage, and well-kept front/back yards.
1 Unit Available
573 Bridgewater Ave
573 Bridgewater Avenue, Finderne, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1464 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, renovated kitchen & backyard - Property Id: 292712 4 Bedroom / 2 bath / large living room / large backyard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292712 Property Id 292712 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5828221)
1 Unit Available
269, N. 1-st, Ave. B
269 N 1st Ave, Manville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Lovely Cute, Spacious, Sunny, 2 Bdrms - Property Id: 45252 Live in style. Treasure your time in this special home.
1 Unit Available
508 Union Avenue
508 Union Avenue, Finderne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in Bridgewater Twsp. Close all your shopping needs. Easy access to 287, 22 and 78. 1.4 miles to the Bridgewater train station and only 0.4 miles to the New York bus.
1 Unit Available
19 TANSY CT
19 Tansy Court, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Beautiful 1 Br first floor unit with private setting. Large kitchen, dinning room, and living Room. Home is recently painted. The bedroom is large with good size closet.
1 Unit Available
3107 ROUTE 22
3107 Rt, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
5 room freshly painted, wood floors newly refinished. 4 rooms, 2 bed rooms on main floor and additional living space - office and rec area in the basement. Spacious rear yard for recreation etc. Owner will plow driveway when snow exceed 3 inches.
1 Unit Available
1100 New Jersey 28
1100 Easton Turnpike, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live in a charming fully-renovated cottage-like house in historic North Branch (on the border of Somerville & Branchburg). Why live in a tiny apt.
1 Unit Available
9 BUJAK CT
9 Bujak Court, Bradley Gardens, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Well maintained 2005 Colonial with bright & open floor plan. Spacious kitchen opens to living spaces, interior freshly painted. Conveniently located to corporate centers, shopping & transportation.
Green Knoll
1 Unit Available
181 CRESTVIEW RD
181 Crestview Road, Green Knoll, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
Bright & sunny end-unit townhouse with true 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The entire unit was just painted designer gray. New carpeting and new gray planking flooring has also been installed.
1 Unit Available
13 RAY CT
13 Ray Court, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
This beautiful first floor unit with bamboo flooring. Large kitchen, dinning room, and living Room. The bedroom is large with good size closet.
1 Unit Available
306 N 4th
306 North 4th Avenue, Manville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious colonial-style townhouse, 3 large BRs, 2.5bths. Master BR has it's own private bath and walk in closet, LR, DR or FR, EIK. Full bsmt.w/laundry area. 1-car garage. Gas heat, central air, Patio.
1 Unit Available
64 HAMILTON RD
64 Hamilton Road, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2nd floor 2 bedroom with some walk up attic storage
Martinsville
1 Unit Available
996 MAGNOLIA DR
996 Magnolia Drive, Martinsville, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Gorgeous Luxury Home! Hi-end upgrades. 5 beds, 4.1 baths, 4-Car Garage. Finished Bsmnt w Kitchenette. 2-Stry Fam Rm w Fireplace. Luxury Kitchen, Pantry, Jenn-Air Applncs. Energy Efficnt. Good Schools.
1 Unit Available
63 E CLIFF ST
63 East Cliff Street, Somerville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Walk to town, train, shopping and restaurants! Updated END unit townhome in the heart of Somerville. Abuts park with walking trails! Central air, stainless steelappliances and more. No smoking!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Raritan rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,000.
Some of the colleges located in the Raritan area include Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Essex County College, Princeton University, and Rutgers University-Newark. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Raritan from include Newark, Elizabeth, Staten Island, New Brunswick, and Levittown.
