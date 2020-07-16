All apartments in Princeton
518 STATE ROAD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

518 STATE ROAD

518 State Road · (908) 359-0893
Location

518 State Road, Princeton, NJ 08540

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3667 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Move right into this serene, one-of-a-kind house with a grand 2-story foyer and family room filled with lots of natural light. This home has 4 large bedrooms and 4 full baths, with potential to convert the game room on the first floor to an in-law suite to make a 5th bedroom. All bathrooms have been renovated, and the kitchen boasts updated appliances. The master bedroom has a gas fireplace and walk-out balcony, and the master bath has been tastefully renovated with a huge walk in rain shower. The 3 other bedrooms upstairs are also wonderfully spacious . The fully finished and bright walk-out basement is perfect for a second home office, additional entertaining space and play area, with 2 additional rooms plus a full bath. The exterior is surrounded by trees and open yard with privacy from neighbors.Selected by Feng Shui experts, this versatile home is zoned within the blue-ribbon Princeton public school system. It is also conveniently located minutes from downtown Princeton, with convenient access to its schools, restaurants, and shopping centers. It's also situated just 3 miles away from the NJ Transit Princeton train station for easy access to NY. Purchase option available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 STATE ROAD have any available units?
518 STATE ROAD has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 518 STATE ROAD have?
Some of 518 STATE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 STATE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
518 STATE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 STATE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 518 STATE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 518 STATE ROAD offer parking?
No, 518 STATE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 518 STATE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 STATE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 STATE ROAD have a pool?
No, 518 STATE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 518 STATE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 518 STATE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 518 STATE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 STATE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 518 STATE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 STATE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
