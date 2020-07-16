518 STATE ROAD

Amenities

Move right into this serene, one-of-a-kind house with a grand 2-story foyer and family room filled with lots of natural light. This home has 4 large bedrooms and 4 full baths, with potential to convert the game room on the first floor to an in-law suite to make a 5th bedroom. All bathrooms have been renovated, and the kitchen boasts updated appliances. The master bedroom has a gas fireplace and walk-out balcony, and the master bath has been tastefully renovated with a huge walk in rain shower. The 3 other bedrooms upstairs are also wonderfully spacious . The fully finished and bright walk-out basement is perfect for a second home office, additional entertaining space and play area, with 2 additional rooms plus a full bath. The exterior is surrounded by trees and open yard with privacy from neighbors.Selected by Feng Shui experts, this versatile home is zoned within the blue-ribbon Princeton public school system. It is also conveniently located minutes from downtown Princeton, with convenient access to its schools, restaurants, and shopping centers. It's also situated just 3 miles away from the NJ Transit Princeton train station for easy access to NY. Purchase option available.