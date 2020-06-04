All apartments in Princeton
103 MERCER STREET
103 MERCER STREET

103 Mercer Street · (609) 921-2600
Location

103 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ 08540

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2533 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Classic (Circa 1800'S) Princeton Colonial in historic district. Full front porch, welcoming Foyer, wide plank wood flooring, charming Living Room with fireplace, step-down Dining Room with built ins, plus french doors leading to lovely slate rear terrace and deep lot bordered by trees. Updated Kitchen features Wolf stove, SubZero fridge, granite counter-tops, in counter steamer, and tile back-splash. Convenient, updated Powder Room on 1st floor. Sunlit Family Room boasts vaulted ceiling,fireplace and french doors to patio.. The 2nd floor features 2 Bedrooms and 2 renovated Baths. The finished, third floor offers a third Bedroom, adjacent study and full bath. Walk into town and enjoy the shops. library and wonderful restaurants! Please note that the adjacent apartment (#105) is Tenant occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 MERCER STREET have any available units?
103 MERCER STREET has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 MERCER STREET have?
Some of 103 MERCER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 MERCER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
103 MERCER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 MERCER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 103 MERCER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 103 MERCER STREET offer parking?
No, 103 MERCER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 103 MERCER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 MERCER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 MERCER STREET have a pool?
No, 103 MERCER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 103 MERCER STREET have accessible units?
No, 103 MERCER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 103 MERCER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 MERCER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 MERCER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 MERCER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
