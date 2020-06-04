103 MERCER STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Classic (Circa 1800'S) Princeton Colonial in historic district. Full front porch, welcoming Foyer, wide plank wood flooring, charming Living Room with fireplace, step-down Dining Room with built ins, plus french doors leading to lovely slate rear terrace and deep lot bordered by trees. Updated Kitchen features Wolf stove, SubZero fridge, granite counter-tops, in counter steamer, and tile back-splash. Convenient, updated Powder Room on 1st floor. Sunlit Family Room boasts vaulted ceiling,fireplace and french doors to patio.. The 2nd floor features 2 Bedrooms and 2 renovated Baths. The finished, third floor offers a third Bedroom, adjacent study and full bath. Walk into town and enjoy the shops. library and wonderful restaurants! Please note that the adjacent apartment (#105) is Tenant occupied.