Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

A terrific place to live with or without a car. Just two miles from the George Washington Bridge, Maples on Broad offers easy access to everything, including routes 46, 4, 80, 9W, the Palisades Interstate Parkway and I-95! Express buses greet you at your doorstep and get you into New York City in less than 30 minutes. You can walk to local shopping, and Bergen Countys many shopping malls are within a short drive. All Hekemian properties feature meticulous landscaping, gleaming hardwood floors, and on-site laundry.