Home
/
Palisades Park, NJ
/
Maples on Broad
Last updated June 27 2020 at 2:20 AM

Maples on Broad

Open Now until 5pm
509 Broad Avenue · (201) 627-4063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

509 Broad Avenue, Palisades Park, NJ 07650
Palisades Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maples on Broad.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
cats allowed
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
A terrific place to live with or without a car. Just two miles from the George Washington Bridge, Maples on Broad offers easy access to everything, including routes 46, 4, 80, 9W, the Palisades Interstate Parkway and I-95! Express buses greet you at your doorstep and get you into New York City in less than 30 minutes. You can walk to local shopping, and Bergen Countys many shopping malls are within a short drive. All Hekemian properties feature meticulous landscaping, gleaming hardwood floors, and on-site laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: 1 month security
Move-in Fees: $200 holding deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maples on Broad have any available units?
Maples on Broad doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palisades Park, NJ.
What amenities does Maples on Broad have?
Some of Maples on Broad's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maples on Broad currently offering any rent specials?
Maples on Broad is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maples on Broad pet-friendly?
Yes, Maples on Broad is pet friendly.
Does Maples on Broad offer parking?
Yes, Maples on Broad offers parking.
Does Maples on Broad have units with washers and dryers?
No, Maples on Broad does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Maples on Broad have a pool?
No, Maples on Broad does not have a pool.
Does Maples on Broad have accessible units?
No, Maples on Broad does not have accessible units.
Does Maples on Broad have units with dishwashers?
No, Maples on Broad does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Maples on Broad have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Maples on Broad has units with air conditioning.
