Convenient and affordable. Just two miles from the George Washington Bridge, Heath Court offers an easy commute into New York City with express buses that stop right outside your doorstep. Enjoy easy access to routes 46, 4, 80, 9W, the Palisades Interstate Parkway, and I-95. At this well-kept quiet building, you can walk, or hop a bus to convenient shopping, too. Heath Court offers reasonable rents on efficiency and one-bedroom units, with laundry on the premises. Garage parking is also available.