All apartments in Palisades Park
Find more places like Heath Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palisades Park, NJ
/
Heath Court
Last updated June 27 2020 at 2:20 AM

Heath Court

110 East Columbia Avenue · (201) 636-1306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palisades Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

110 East Columbia Avenue, Palisades Park, NJ 07650
Morsemere

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heath Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
Convenient and affordable. Just two miles from the George Washington Bridge, Heath Court offers an easy commute into New York City with express buses that stop right outside your doorstep. Enjoy easy access to routes 46, 4, 80, 9W, the Palisades Interstate Parkway, and I-95. At this well-kept quiet building, you can walk, or hop a bus to convenient shopping, too. Heath Court offers reasonable rents on efficiency and one-bedroom units, with laundry on the premises. Garage parking is also available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heath Court have any available units?
Heath Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palisades Park, NJ.
What amenities does Heath Court have?
Some of Heath Court's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heath Court currently offering any rent specials?
Heath Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heath Court pet-friendly?
No, Heath Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palisades Park.
Does Heath Court offer parking?
Yes, Heath Court offers parking.
Does Heath Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Heath Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Heath Court have a pool?
No, Heath Court does not have a pool.
Does Heath Court have accessible units?
No, Heath Court does not have accessible units.
Does Heath Court have units with dishwashers?
No, Heath Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Heath Court have units with air conditioning?
No, Heath Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Heath Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palisades Park 3 Bedrooms
Palisades Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJSuffern, NY
Pearl River, NYPelham Manor, NYIrvington, NYAirmont, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYHarrison, NYManhasset, NYSleepy Hollow, NYKings Point, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity