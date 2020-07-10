/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
605 Apartments for rent in Palisades Park, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 10
1 Unit Available
Palisades Park
411 E
411 E, Palisades Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
This apartment is perfect for you whether you are here for business or pleasure, I want to provide Furnished apartment for only monthly base Why you need to choose this apt? 1.Save Money 2.Stay like your real home 3.
1 of 11
1 Unit Available
Palisades Park
99 WEST EDSALL BLVD
99 West Edsall Boulevard, Palisades Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
BACK ON MARKET! Special Rent $2000 for July move in (owner pays ½ broker fee) Open house Thursday 7/9 3-5pm (by appt only).
1 of 8
1 Unit Available
Palisades Park
215 9th St
215 9th Street, Palisades Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Renovated apartment on a quiet residential street in a highly desirable section of Palisades Park.
Results within 1 mile of Palisades Park
Verified
1 of 38
62 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
$2,110
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,682
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,719
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
1 of 23
1 Unit Available
160 Cedar St 511
160 Cedar Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,830
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartments Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 281973 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $2700 per
1 of 18
1 Unit Available
90 Gorge Rd 2202
90 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,979
1900 sqft
3/Bdrm - Penthouse - NYC & River Views ! - Property Id: 271240 - No Broker Fee - $1,000 Security Deposit. - Up to 2 Months Free (Depending On Lease Term) - Washer / Dryer In Unit.
1 of 7
Contact for Availability
133 Main St 14
133 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW LUXURY HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 176877 *NO BROKER FEE! *CURRENTLY OFFERING UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE!! BRAND NEW "Luxury Apartments" that feature floor to ceiling windows, Oak hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with quartz counter-tops &
1 of 13
1 Unit Available
190 Main Street 3
190 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,850
3/BED 3/BATH - FOR RENT - Property Id: 43064 -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY living!!! -Countless
1 of 22
1 Unit Available
160 Cedar St 2011
160 Cedar St, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,740
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Apartments near to NYC - Property Id: 302436 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $2650 per
1 of 12
1 Unit Available
805 Gorge Road 805
805 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1060 sqft
Best Views of NYC Skyline/ NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163472 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best
1 of 13
1 Unit Available
100 Park Avenue 2
100 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Modern - Tower B - Property Id: 63963 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY
1 of 11
1 Unit Available
226 Gorge Road 2
226 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,445
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/Bed 2/Bath - For Rent - Property Id: 43131 - No broker fee!!! - 1 Month free (Subject to change) - $1000 security deposit - Laundry In Unit !! - Amenities included brand new olympic size luxury pool/ 24/7 expansive gym/ sauna & steam room -
1 of 18
1 Unit Available
506 Gorge Road 506
506 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
TOWN HOME/ UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221800 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.
1 of 16
1 Unit Available
302 Gorge Road 302
302 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
BEST PRICES! UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221799 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.
1 of 16
1 Unit Available
275 Hoym St
275 Hoym Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
955 sqft
Newly renovated, over-sized, 955 square feet 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with garage parking spot in a well-maintained elevator building! Live one block from downtown Fort Lee and multiple NYC-transit options (NJTransit, GWB jitney, and NY
1 of 14
1 Unit Available
Ridgefield Heights
767 Bergen Blvd
767 Bergen Boulevard, Ridgefield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT IN TWO FAMILY HOME. NEWLY PAINTED AND NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. OPEN L-SHAPED LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM. SPACIOUS EAT-IN-KITCHEN WITH NEW REFRIGERATOR AND NEWER WALL OVEN, RANGE AND DISHWASHER.
1 of 5
1 Unit Available
100 OLD PALISADE RD
100 Old Palisade Road, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 1 bed, 1 bath, 900 square foot unit boasts an unobstructed view of NYC. It is conveniently located close to GW Bridge and public transportation such as NJ Transit and Edgewater Ferry shuttle pick up.
1 of 15
1 Unit Available
801 EDGEWOOD LANE
801 Edgewood Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
2748 sqft
**NO SECURITY DEPOSIT UPFRONT**New Construction townhome boasting 2900 sqft of high end living space that will surely impress.
1 of 26
1 Unit Available
1658 Federspiel St 519
1658 Federspiel Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,830
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartment near NYC - Property Id: 305591 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $2650 per month.
Results within 5 miles of Palisades Park
Verified
1 of 37
$
41 Units Available
Upper West Side
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,493
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,623
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,889
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 42
$
28 Units Available
Upper West Side
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,677
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,455
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1199 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 29
44 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Verified
1 of 63
$
48 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,985
1120 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Verified
1 of 13
13 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Encore
175 West 60th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,295
1 Bedroom
$4,295
2 Bedrooms
$7,879
Living In The Encore Is Manhattan Living At Its Finest. From Its Stunning Architecture To Its Amazing Views; Its Lavish Amenities To Its Spectacular Location At Lincoln Center, The Encore Living Is Pure Joy.
