8841 KENNEDY BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Beautifully maintained 950 sq ft 1 bedroom,1 bathroom condo with home office (or convert to 2nd bedroom) that has been recently updated. Located in a brick building, this condo has upgrades throughout; hardwood flooring in the living room and bedroom, newer granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and private balcony with beautiful scenic views. There is central air and heating. The building is very-well managed with laundry room facilities on each floor and an elevator. Prime North Bergen location, blocks from the James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park and near shopping (Walmart within walking distance), restaurants, and more. Easy commute to NYC with direct bus to Port Authority Bus Terminal. FREE PARKING on premises!!! This is a must see!