8841 KENNEDY BLVD
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

8841 KENNEDY BLVD

8841 Kennedy Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

8841 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully maintained 950 sq ft 1 bedroom,1 bathroom condo with home office (or convert to 2nd bedroom) that has been recently updated. Located in a brick building, this condo has upgrades throughout; hardwood flooring in the living room and bedroom, newer granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and private balcony with beautiful scenic views. There is central air and heating. The building is very-well managed with laundry room facilities on each floor and an elevator. Prime North Bergen location, blocks from the James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park and near shopping (Walmart within walking distance), restaurants, and more. Easy commute to NYC with direct bus to Port Authority Bus Terminal. FREE PARKING on premises!!! This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8841 KENNEDY BLVD have any available units?
8841 KENNEDY BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bergen, NJ.
What amenities does 8841 KENNEDY BLVD have?
Some of 8841 KENNEDY BLVD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8841 KENNEDY BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
8841 KENNEDY BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8841 KENNEDY BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 8841 KENNEDY BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bergen.
Does 8841 KENNEDY BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 8841 KENNEDY BLVD does offer parking.
Does 8841 KENNEDY BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8841 KENNEDY BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8841 KENNEDY BLVD have a pool?
No, 8841 KENNEDY BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 8841 KENNEDY BLVD have accessible units?
No, 8841 KENNEDY BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 8841 KENNEDY BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8841 KENNEDY BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8841 KENNEDY BLVD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8841 KENNEDY BLVD has units with air conditioning.
